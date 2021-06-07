The Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership is setting up shop around the region on Saturday, June 12 to hand out free water-saving kits to local residents. The Drought Drop By will be at the Cloverdale Plaza on June 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or while supplies last.
What’s in the kit?
As the county and California as a whole delve deeper into a drought, the items in each kit are supposed to help promote the use of less water. According to the Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership
● Bucket to catch water for reuse
● WaterSense labeled low flow showerhead
● 5-minute shower timer
● WaterSense labeled low flow faucet aerator
● Toilet dye test tablets
● Self-closing garden hose nozzle
Per the Sonoma-Marin Water Saving Partnership, COVID-19 protocols will be used at the event.
“Please wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols. If you are experiencing any of the following, please do not attend the event: Fever above 100°F, cough, chills, sore throat, feeling achy, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, nausea or vomiting, unusual or new headache within the last 24 hours, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell or tingling or numbness,” its website states.
Supplies are limited and will be given out on a first come, first served basis.
