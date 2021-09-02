Surrounded by his family, Dennis James Sousa passed away peacefully on August 1, 2021. He was 75 years old. Born in Healdsburg on April 14, 1946, Dennis was the oldest child of Dennis M. and Florence Sousa. He is survived by his wife Toni, his sons David (Lena) and Stephen (Janine), and his grandchildren Chevy and Madden Sousa, and Jordan Alves. He also leaves behind his sister Connie Smith, his brothers Gary, John, and Mark Sousa, and several nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all.
Please join the family in a Celebration of Life at the Garden at the Villa Chanticleer in Healdsburg on September 25th at 1:00.
Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, online at http://www.alz.org, or by mail,
Alzheimer's Association of the Northbay
2290 North 1st St., Suite 101
San Jose, CA 95131
Donations may also be made to Sutter Care at Home, online a http://www.sutterhealth.org/scah/giving, or by mail,
Sutter Care at Home
Attn: Gift Processing
P.O. Box 160045
Sacramento, CA 95816
Please write all checks to Sutter Care at Home and specify "Santa Rosa Hospice" in the memo portion of your check.
