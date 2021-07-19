Angela “Tia” Corrine Polley 86, passed away peacefully in her home in Sebastopol, CA on July 8, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Angela was born in Santa Cruz, CA on April 1, 1935. Her family moved to San Francisco in her younger years, then, to Santa Rosa where she attended St. Rose Catholic School. Her family moved to Sebastopol in 1950 where she lived for the rest of her life. Angela graduated from Analy High School as a member of the class of 1954.
It was in Sebastopol where Angela met the love of her life, George “Bud” O. Polley Jr. They were married at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Sebastopol on November 10, 1956. The two made a life with each other in Sebastopol where they raised 3 loving children. In 1963, together they went into business and established Polley’s Richfield, which became Polley’s Arco. It was a true family business where the children would often say, “we will always have a job!”
In Angela’s early years, she worked at Bank of Sonoma County in the Internal Operations Department. She soon became a Mother and Homemaker while raising 3 children with much love and devotion. After her children were raised, she attended Santa Rosa Junior College, Sonoma State University, and Travel Agency School. Angela worked in the Travel Industry for 15 years. She also worked at Park Side Elementary School in Sebastopol with Rainbow House as a Counselor. Angela was a Docent at the Sonoma County Fair Art Exhibit Building and Sebastopol Historical society.
Angela “Tia” was a wonderful loving, devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother “G-Ma”. She devoted time to many organizations and charities in the community. Tia was involved in the Sebastopol Schools PTA where she volunteered at Park Side School and Brook Haven School on hot dog and hamburger day. She also drove students to many special events. Tia was one of the founding members of the Sebastopol Girls Bobby Sox softball league, serving as a Player Agent and Team Manager. Also, a volunteer with the Sebastopol Little League. Tia and her husband were members of The Analy Boosters when their children attended Analy High School. Tia was involved in the Italian Catholic Federation. In 2010 she received the ICF Apostolic Chairperson Award. She was also honored with the Catholic Woman of the Year Award in 2012 from the Young Ladies Institute (YLI). Tia earned the prestigious ICF Presidents Award in 2015. Also, she was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and Red Hat Society where she made life-long friends.
Tia was an award-winning amateur artist. Also, quite proud of the hole in one that she scored at Sebastopol Golf Course’s hole # 7. She would ask her sons if they had a hole in one, when they both answered no, she would simply reply, “I did!”. Tia also, won a kite flying contest at the Bodega Bay Fisherman’s Festival, for the Sebastopol Fire Department.
Tia’s hobbies included painting, golf, traveling anywhere and everywhere, RV camping, playing poker with a group of friends that have met for over 50 years. She was a member of several Bunko groups, a skilled Bocce Player and played in a league with Bud and several of her friends in Santa Rosa and in select tournaments. Tia began her passion for reading books as a young child. This passion continued throughout her life. Christmas was her favorite holiday. She especially enjoyed baking Biscotti cookies with her granddaughters from an old family recipe. Tia was a master bow maker. No gifts were ever given without her hand-crafted bows!
Angela was extremely proud of her Italian Heritage. She and Bud made 4 trips to Italy where she enjoyed family dinners and time spent with her Italian Family. Tia loved her family and enjoyed planning Casella Family Reunions with her brothers, sisters, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by her family and dear friends! Angela is preceded in death by her parents Giacinto and Mary Castino, sisters Eleanor Hayden (Chuck), Dorothy Proteau (Don), Evelyn Consani(Hank), her brothers, Anthony DeMattei, Robert DeMattei, and her brother in law Davis Ramey. Her Father in law George O. Polley Sr, and mother in law Irene Polley. Sister in law Barbara Polley. She is survived by her loving husband George “Bud” O. Polley Jr, her sons George O. Polley III (Judy), Timothy Polley Page 4 (Tammy), her daughter Pamela McAlvain (Todd), her beautiful grand children George O. Polley IV(Jamie), Thomas Polley, Christy Enochs (Dylan), Kathryn Lofftus (Kyle), Christopher Polley, Ryan McAlvain, Haley Mills (Sean), her beautiful great grandchildren, Shelby Polley, Fallon Polley, Cadie Enochs, Abby Enochs, Benjamin Enochs. Her sisters Gloria Camozzi (Robert), Betty Castino (Cheryl), Marie Ramey, and her brothers, David Castino(Patty), Edward Clausen (Val). Sister in laws Marge DeMattei, Renee DeMattei, Loretta Morgan, Brother in laws, Harry Polley (JeanE), John Polley. And many nieces and nephews.
Rosary will be held Wednesday July 21, 2021 7:00 PM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
7938 Covert Lane Sebastopol, CA 95472
Funeral Mass will be held Thursday July 22, 2021 10:00 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
7938 Covert Lane Sebastopol, CA 95472
Graveside service will follow at Sebastopol Memorial Lawn
7951 Bodega Ave Sebastopol, CA 95472
A special thanks to the loving and caring people at Memorial Hospice. In lieu of flowers. Donations may be made in Angela’s name to:
The Italian Catholic Federation, Scholarship Fund Branch #209 Sebastopol attention: Lorraine Vannetti 311 Burlwood Ct. Santa Rosa, CA 95401 Memorial Hospice 439 College Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
