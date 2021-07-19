Basilia (Bea) McKinney was born March 29, 1935 in Porter, New Mexico. On June 25, 2021, after a brief illness, she was called home by our Lord to be with her beloved husband of 63 years, Dallas Leon McKinney, and her parents Jesus and Senobia Vargas, who preceded her in death.
She will be dearly missed by her children, Ron McKinney (Tina), Rayna Zanzi, and Robin Royer (Jeff); grandchildren, Ryan McKinney Osterman, Matthew McKinney Osterman (Elyce), Gina Zanzi Lapp (Aaron), Tony Zanzi, Eric Royer, and Alyssa Royer; step-grandchildren Clyde Martinelli and Alec Martinelli; and her 6 great-grandchildren - Dylan, Isabella, Spencer, Rhiannon, Alessandra, and Noah. She will also be greatly missed by her brothers and sisters, Clem Vargas (Janet), Lucy Martin (Glenn), Sally Tiedemann, and Jose Vargas; and her many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on July 16, 2021 at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1225 Olive St. in Oakdale, California.
The family of Basilia McKinney requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to your local SPCA; Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org); Community Hospice of Modesto, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356; or a charity of your choice.
