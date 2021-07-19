Robert Eugene "Bob" Myers

Robert Eugene Myers passed away peacefully on July 8, 2021, at his home in Santa Rosa, California. He was ninety-seven. The eldest child of Harold Eugene “Hal” Myers and Margaret (Anawalt) Myers, and devoted brother to Shirley, Bob was born on January 15, 1924, in Los Angeles, California.
As a youth, Bob excelled in both school and in sports. He was a starting lineman on Piedmont High’s legendary 1941 football team, and is a member of the high school’s Hall of Fame. Like millions of other young men, Bob’s nascent college career was interrupted by World War II. After graduating from the California Maritime Academy in December 1943, Bob served in the Merchant Marines until the war ended.
Bob was a lifelong learner and teacher. He earned a B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley; an M.A. from Reed College; and an Ed.D. from the University of Georgia. Bob discovered his true calling as an elementary school teacher in 1953, the year he met his wife of nearly 65 years, Patricia Anne Tazer. He also taught at Augsburg College, University of Oregon, University of Victoria and University of Portland. His adviser, E. Paul Torrance, remarked that Bob elevated teaching to an art, especially when it came to encouraging his students’ creativity. But Bob was more than a teacher to his students; he was a devoted mentor, father figure and friend, as his many lifelong correspondents can attest.
Bob wrote more than 50 books on creativity in education, and pioneered the use of Idea Books in the classroom. He won the Outstanding Book award in 1972 from Pi Lambda Theta for Creative Learning and Teaching, and the Golden Eagle in 1973 from the Council on International Nontheatrical Events for his film Feather.
Besides his family and teaching, Bob was an avid sports fan, loved music and enjoyed exploring the Oregon and California coastlines with Pat. He also liked growing vegetables at home and in local community gardens.
Bob is survived by his wife, Pat; his children, Kathleen (Jim) McCafferty, Edward “Ted” (Nancy), Margaret Anne, Hal Robert, and Karen Isabel; four grandchildren (Christine Sharma, Brittany Lucero, Alyssa Jaber and Robert Genki Myers); four great-grandchildren; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and the love of many friends.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life service at Healdsburg Community Church on Saturday, July 24, 2021, 2:00 p.m. Floral tributes are welcome for delivery to the church the morning of the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Torrance Center for Creativity and Talent Development in tribute to Robert E. Myers.
