Rosella Basurto

On July 12, 2021, Rosella Ann Basurto passed away peacefully at age 84 surrounded by loved ones in Santa Rosa, CA. Rosella was born in Altus, Arkansas to Pauline and Mathew. At the young age of 4 Rosella’s father died in a tragic coal mining accident that unfortunately was all too common in those days. Although the time she had with her father was brief she never forgot the love they shared and always spoke fondly of him.
Shortly after his passing, Rosella moved with her mother and brother to California eventually settling in Geyserville, CA. Rosella grew up next-door to her long-time sweetheart and best friend William “Memo” Basurto. Rosella and Memo married in 1956 and raised 4 children on a small family farm in Healdsburg, CA.
Rosella was dedicated to the youth in her community, working as a teacher for Sonoma County Head Start for almost 30 years. Her love of teaching and willingness to help others was a trait passed on to her children and grandchildren, many of which are still active in the local community.
Rosella never forgot her Arkansas roots. Over the years Rosella made several trips with her husband and kids to visit family and learn new southern recipes to share with her growing California family. Rosella was known for her cooking and baking skills, churning out Chicken and Dumplings, Southern Cream Cookies, and blackberry pies for all to enjoy. Rosella was happiest when she was with her family, sharing a meal or a conversation around her kitchen table.
Rosella was an avid crocheter and loved crocheting blankets each time the family welcomed a little one. Anyone that was lucky enough to know Rosella, knows she was thoughtful, kind hearted, and enjoyed a good laugh. She loved knitting, gardening, playing cards, raising animals, bird watching and traveling with her husband.
Rosella is survived by her 3 children, Yolanda (George Dogali, deceased), Richard (Angela), and Sylvester (Teresa), 11 grandchildren, 16 12 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by her beloved husband William Gomez “Memo” Basurto, Son William Jr. “Dubbie” Basurto and brother Allen Hoffman.
Friends are invited to attend a Rosary on Monday July 19, 2021, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at St John the Baptist Catholic Church, 208 Matheson Street, Healdsburg, CA 95448. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 11: 00 am also at St John’s Catholic Church. Interment immediately following Mass at Oak Mound Cemetery, 601 Piper Street, Healdsburg, CA 95448.