MONDAY, AUG. 30
9:15 a.m. Vehicle accident at Frog Woman Rock. Assist Hopland Fire with a vehicle accident. Canceled en route.
1:22 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a 15-year-old male feeling dizzy. No transport.
4:41 p.m. Medical aid on Santana Drive for a female patient bleeding. No transport.
TUESDAY, AUG. 31
3:51 a.m. Medical aid on Highway 128 for a 33-year-old male with catheter issues. Transported to Sutter.
1:24 p.m. Medical aid on Hillside Drive for a 74-year-old male with difficulty breathing. Transported to Sutter.
10:06 p.m. Medical aid on Cottage Court for a 71-year-old female with a broken ankle. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1
9:44 a.m. Police action on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a male under the influence. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
9:58 a.m. Medical aid on Treadway Drive for a male with difficulty breathing. Transported to Kaiser.
10:27 a.m. Medical aid on the trail near Brookside. Female had a shoulder injury. Transported to Kaiser.
12 p.m. Medical aid on Spring Court for an 88-year-old female with high blood pressure.
1:19 p.m. Medical aid on Creekside Street for a female who fell in the driveway.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 2
6:50 a.m. Public assist on Del Webb Drive to assist a female to her feet.
10:15 a.m. Medical aid on Alter Street for a female with difficulty breathing. Transported to Kaiser.
5:15 p.m. Medical aid on Red Mountain Drive for a female with a rapid heart rate. Transported to Kaiser.
7:09 p.m. Medical aid on Vista View for a male fall victim with hip issues. Transported to Kaiser.
7:39 p.m. Medical aid on Brookside Drive for a male patient with difficulty breathing. Transported to Kaiser.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
3:02 a.m. Medical aid on Porterfield Creek for a male patient with a fast heart rate. Evaluated at the scene, transported to Memorial.
7:55 a.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a 73-year-old female with back pain. Transported to Kaiser.
4:05 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a 38-year-old female with shortness of breath. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
7:42 p.m. Medical aid on Clark Street for an 80-year-old female with a heart problem. Transported to Sutter.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4
7:51 a.m. Medical aid on Venezia Way for a male with seizures. Transported to Sutter.
2:31 p.m. Agency assist for police department at Washington School. Cutting fence for removal of a body.
4:59 p.m. Medical aid on Kerry lane for a 76-year-old female with a ground level fall. Transported to Sutter.
5:48 p.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a female with a ground level fall who was under the influence and had a laceration to her face. Transported to Sutter.
5:58 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a female who had hit her head yesterday.
6:08 p.m. Medical aid on Gerdes Lane for a female who was ill and passed out. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
6:19 p.m. Medical aid on First Street for an 82-year-old female with a ground level fall.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 5
8:38 a.m. Medical aid on Dina Street for a 60-year-old male with shortness of breath. Transported to Sutter.
10:46 a.m. Medical aid on North Cloverdale Boulevard for a person feeling ill. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
10:49 a.m. Medical aid on Ranch House Drive for an elderly male cancer patient with a rash after taking medication. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
3:28 p.m. Medical aid on Sonoma Drive for an elderly female patient with shoulder pain after falling. Transported to Kaiser.
5:29 p.m. Medical aid on North Cloverdale Boulevard for a male patient collapsed at the bar. Transported to Sutter.
6:22 p.m. Vegetation on Mountain House Road. Assisted CalFire with a small vegetation fire.
6:28 p.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a 73-year-old female with back pain.
