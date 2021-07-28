MONDAY, JULY 19
8:13 a.m. Public assist on Josephine Drive for a lift assist. No medical merit.
8:34 a.m. Medical aid on Clark Avenue for an 86-year-old female with swelling in her eye. Transported to Kaiser.
10:55 a.m. Medical aid on Clark Avenue for a female patient feeling altered. No transport.
4:03 p.m. Vegetation fire at River Park. Report of smoke seen near the River Park. Only extinguished campfire found.
6:18 p.m. Public assist on Clark Avenue to assist a resident with lighting a pilot light for her stove. No gas leak.
7:17 p.m. Medical aid on Theresa Drive for a male patient with a possible psych issue. Transported to Memorial.
7:43 p.m. Medical aid on Highway 128 for a male patient with chronic back pain. Private transport only.
TUESDAY, JULY 20
Strike team out on deployment to Dixie Fire.
5:52 a.m. Medical aid on Clovercrest Drive for an 80-year-old male with a laceration to his head from a ground level fall. Transported to Sutter.
12:40 p.m. Medical aid to Cherry Creek Road for an 84-year-old female feeling ill and in pain. Transported to Memorial.
7:31 p.m. Smoke check in the River Park on McCray Road. Smoke in the burn area.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 21
7:15 a.m. Medical aid on North Main Street for a 58-year-old female feeling sick and vomiting. Transported to Kaiser.
8:10 a.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a male fall victim. Assisted patient to his bed.
12:19 p.m. Medical aid on Elbridge Avenue for a male patient with lower gastrointestinal issues. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
12:40 p.m. Medical aid on E. 3r Street for a male patient with a slow heart rate. Transported to Kaiser.
1:20 p.m. Vehicle accident on Cherry Creek Road. Vehicle hit a fire hydrant and came to rest partially inside a structure.
1:50 p.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a male patient with a hospice nurse at the scene requesting transport. Transported to Kaiser.
FRIDAY, JULY 23
3:19 p.m. Hazardous materials. Odor of gas in the trailer park, found that PG&E was already taking care of the leak.
SATURDAY, JULY 24
12:16 p.m. Lift assist on Allen Avenue. Got woman out of bed and into a wheelchair.
12:52 p.m. Vegetation fire on Asti Road. 2.8 acres on the east side of Asti Road.
3:56 p.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a male not feeling well, possibly dehydrated. Checked out but not transported.
10:46 p.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a male with a low heart rate who was feeling dizzy. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
10:51 p.m. Medical aid on Grape Gables Way for an 82-year-old female with a ground level fall and a hip injury. Transported to Sutter.
11:11 p.m. Medical aid on Plumeria Court for an 88-year old male with lower gastrointestinal problems. Transported to Kaiser.
SUNDAY, JULY 25
8:56 a.m. Vehicle accident on Highway 101 for a single-vehicle that hit two guard rails. Minor injuries, no transport.
5:46 p.m. Medical aid on Mayor Way for a male patient with health issues. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
