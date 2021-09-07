Cloverdale police responded to a report of a body found at a park near Washington School on Sept. 4. The call came in at approximately 1:04 p.m.
The case is still under investigation.
Cloverdale Police Chief Jason Ferguson said that foul play is not suspected, and that the department is waiting for autopsy results to confirm both the person’s identity and the cause of death.
SoCoNews is currently seeking clarification on where the body was found.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.