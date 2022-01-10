According to a social media post from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), sheriff's deputies are investigating a report of a body found in a remote area off of Highway 101 in Cloverdale on Friday, Jan. 7.
A California Highway Patrol officer was flagged down in the area of Geysers Road and Highway 101 at 4:11 p.m. alerting them to a possible deceased body. According to the SCSO, deputies responded to the scene and found a body in a remote area off of Highway 101 in a field. Sheriff's Office Violent Crime and Crime Scene detectives were called out to the scene.
According to the SCSO, "Detectives are actively working on this case, and no additional information will be released at this time."
