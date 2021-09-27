One of the youngest participants in this year’s Cloverdale Car Show was Cloverdale High School junior Agjes Nerguti, who entered his 1986 Volkswagen Golf into the show. Nerguti, 16, got the car in January and has been working to fix it up since then.
The Volkswagen is a labor of love, with Nerguti working on it with his dad in between their respective school and work schedules. Since bringing the car home, Nerguti said that they’ve put in a new radio, lowered it on to sport coilovers, put in a new driveline and switched out the transmission. Some of the work was being done in the last minute leading up to the show, he said, with some parts not arriving until two days before.
“I entered the car show because I have gone to it since I was a little baby and always wanted to have a car in it,” Nerguti said. “I get people asking about my car and (saying) it’s cool and old, so I felt I had a car worthy to be in the show.”
While he didn’t receive any awards for the car, which was entered in under the “import” category, Nerguti is hopeful for the future.
“I didn’t get first or second this year, but I have a few plans for upgrades to do over the next year and hopefully I can take first place in the important category next year,” he said. “I’m 16 years old and am pretty sure the youngest person in the car show this year.”
As for what his dream car to enter into the show would be? Nerguti said he would love to enter a 1967 Ford Mustang GT500.
