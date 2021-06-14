Over $50,000 in scholarships were awarded to Cloverdale’s graduating seniors this year — distributed to students attending universities, community colleges and tech schools.
SoCoNews received a list of the students who received scholarships and awards this year, and is reprinting it below in an effort to recognize the hard work of Cloverdale’s graduating seniors. Congratulations, graduates!
Exchange Bank Doyle Scholarship Awards:
Jasmin Cholula Nieto, Alexandra Cibrian Lopez, Kayla Gallego Morales, Grace Linn Gloeckner, Stephanie Herrara Reyes,Faith Elizabeth Holloman, Joshua Hewitt Lemley, Sebastian Ley Garcia, Kaylie Ann Lloyd, Grace Esther Messenger, Destiny Sanabria Miranda, Leonor Sanchez Gallardo, Katelyn Janae Wilson, Sophia Gabrielle Witt
American Association of University Women Healdsburg Scholarships:
Due to generous donations from AAUW members, the public and the Healdsburg branch’s fundraising efforts, the Healdsburg AAUW provides scholarships to young women graduating from high school who will attend a four-year college. AAUW’s mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research.
AAUW Scholarship:
Rowan Conner Addison
This year, the Healdsburg AAUW selected a student to receive the Perez Scholarship. The family of Andrea Perez, a Cloverdale High School graduate who passed away in 2018, is providing a scholarship for a deserving young woman who will be attending a four-year college.
Perez Scholarship:
Rowan Conner Addison
Commander Post 293 American Legion Scholarships:
Charles Harper Memorial Scholarship:
Colin Archer Patterson
Jack Stuart Memorial Scholarship:
Joshua Hewitt Lemley
Maurice Watts & Richard Wooldridge Memorial Scholarship:
Logan Ross Axell
Cloverdale High School Career Technical Education Completer Certificates:
Design, Visual & Media Arts
Selena Emperatriz Arcos Arteaga, Ana Rosa Cardenas Valencia, Alexandra Cibrian Lopez, Christopher Lopez Baltazar, Vanessa Martinez Hernandez, Grace Linn Gloeckner, Gracie Gilda McNulty, Jenifer Camila Ramirez Mora, Ahnna Rose Randolph, Brieana Maurie Rilea, Kelly Jean Vine, Katelyn Janae Wilson, Shelbi Lynn Kamondy
Career Technical Education Completer Certificates in Residential and Commercial Construction Presented by Angelica Fernandes:
Residential & Commercial Construction
Kevin Almarez, Logan Ross Axell, Colin Archer Patterson, Tristen Lee Sandoval, Jose Manuel Zazueta Barragan, Ana Cardenas Valencia
Career Technical Education Completer Certificate in Business Management:
Business Management
Kaylie Ann Lloyd
Career Technical Education Completer Certificates in Food Service and Hospitality:
Food Service and Hospitality
Andres Calderon Sanchez, Jonathan Meza Ramirez, Vanessa Martinez Hernandez, Kaylie Ann Lloyd
Carlisle Van Ornum Cloverdale 10,000 Degrees Scholarships:
Students receiving the Carlise Van Ornum 10,000 Degrees scholarship are selected by the 10,000 Degrees committee. Students selected are based on vocational promise, involvement in community and school activities, demonstration of leadership skills, and personal qualities indicative of success.
Rowan Conner Addison
Lillian Rose Sullivan
Cloverdale Eagle Pride Boosters Club Scholarship:
This scholarship recognizes and rewards students athletes who balance academic achievement, athletic participation and service to the community.
Logan Ross Axell
Joshua Hewitt Lemley
Alyssa Josephine Moffett
Ahnna Rose Randolph
Cloverdale Lions Club Scholarship Awards:
John Valera Memorial Scholarship:
Alyssa Josephine Moffett
Ralo Bandiera Art Scholarship:
Joshua Hewitt Lemley
Lions Scholarships:
Logan Ross Axell
Grace Linn Gloeckner
Faith Elizabeth Holloman
Ahnna Rose Randolph
Knights of Columbus Academic Scholarship:
Rowan Conner Addison
Community Access Award:
The Community Access Award scholarship goes to students with a solid academic foundation who will be continuing their studies at Santa Rosa Junior College. The CHS 2021 award recipient is:
Sebastian Guerrero Granados
Courtney Jade Davis Memorial Scholarship:
Logan Ross Axell
Alyssa Josephine Moffett
California Scholarship Federation:
The California Scholarship Federation is an honor organization established for the purpose of fostering high standards of scholarship, service and citizenship on the part of students at California’s high schools. The California Scholarship Federation encourages all students to strive for excellence.
CSF “Honor Cord” (4-6 Semesters)
Rowan Conner Addison
CSF “Honor Tassel” (1-3 Semesters)
Joshua Eli Adams, Homero Arellano Mendoza, Logan Ross Axell, Jasmin Cholula Nieto, Alexandra Cibrian Lopez, Jasmin Farias Mendoza, Ashley Janeth Garcia Ramirez, Paulina Hernandez Rodriquez, Faith Elizabeth Holloman, Valerie Elizabeth Lorence, Ruby Dawn Lindelof, Christopher Lopez Baltazar,Vivianna Yasmin McKinney, Grace Esther Messenger, Colin Archer Patterson, Ahnna Rose Randolph, Lizbeth Alondra Vazquez Rosales, Katelyn Janae Wilson, Xitlali Zuniga Hernandez
The Cloverdale High School Academic Excellence Plaques/Certificates:
Students earning CHS academic Excellence Awards were selected by a committee of high school teachers and administrators. There are two levels of awards.
First, students were nominated by subject area from teachers as showing excellence in their individual subject area. These students receive certificates.
Then, subject teachers nominated the most qualified students in general categories of Fine Arts, Liberal Studies, and Math & Science to receive plaques.
Plaques
Math/Science: Rowan Conner Addison
Fine Arts: Kelly Jean Vine
Liberal Arts: Catherine Grace Driver
Certificates
AP Biology: Jesus Contreras Camacho
AP Environmental Science: Rowan Conner Addison, Lillian Rose Sullivan, Catherine Grace Driver, Alyssa Josephine Moffett, Xitlali Zuniga Hernandez
Art: Ana Rosa Cardenas Valencia, Vanessa Martinez Hernandez, Katelyn Jane Wilson, Brieana Maurie Rilea, Gracie Gilda McNulty, Andres Vicente Calderon Sanchez
Chemistry: Rowan Conner Addison, Tygredaya Star Marie Lyon, Homero Arellano Mendoza
Construction: Colin Archer Patterson, Andres Roberto Herrera, Janaye Ines Hammond, Catherine Grace Driver
Drama: Juana Pellegaud, Tanner Logan Wanke
English: Rowan Conner Addison, Homero Arellano Mendoza, Jesus Contreras Comacho, Catherine Grace Driver, Arizbeth Ganez Rangle, Tygredeya Star Marie Lyon, Jenifer Camila Ramirez Mora, Lillian Rose Sullivan
Math: Arizbeth Gamez Rangel, Homero Arellano Mendoza, Ahnna Rose Randolph, Alyssa Josephine Moffett, Catherine Grace Driver
Office Skills: Wilfrido Aldeceo Mandujano, Hunter Boyd Bireschi
Physics: Arizbeth Gamez Rangel
Social Science: Rowan Conner Addison, Homero Arellano Mendoza, Jesus Contreras Camacho, Catherine Grace Driver
Spanish: Arizbeth Gamez Rangel, Homero Arellano Mendoza, Lillian Rose Sullivan, Rowan Conner Addison, Paulina Hernandez Rodriquez, Jenifer Camila Ramirez Mora
Rotary Club of Cloverdale Scholarships:
Academic Scholarship:
Ruby Dawn Lindelof
Junior College Scholarship:
Colin Archer Patterson
Jack Domenichelli Athletic Scholarship:
Alyssa Josephine Moffett
Scholarship:
Logan Axell
Teacher Association of California Scholarship
Academic Scholarship:
Rowan Conner Addison
Educator Award:
Rowan Conner Addison
Lynn Anderson Memorial Scholarship:
Ruby Dawn Lindelof
California School Employees Association Scholarship:
Rowen Conner Addison
Alyssa Josephine Moffett
Kaylie Ann Lloyd
Ruby Dawn Lindelof
Matthew Lee Mulder
Kiwanis Club Community Service Scholarships:
Rowan Conner Addison
Kayla Gallego Morales
Alyssa Josephine Moffett
The Van Pelt Board representative Scholarship:
Arizbeth Gamez Rangel
