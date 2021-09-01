Katie Fonsen Young, CEO of the Cloverdale Citrus Fair, is leaving her Cloverdale post to become executive director for the John Jordan Foundation. The foundation’s former executive director, Lisa Wittke Schaffner, is taking over as chief executive officer for North Coast Builders Exchange in October.
The fair is expected to announce its new CEO in mid-September.
Fonsen Young was hired as the CEO of the Citrus Fair in late 2017, taking over for former CEO Bonnie Wlodarczyk who retired in spring 2018 after 32 years with the fair.
“It’s a truly special place, and the Citrus Fair will remain near and dear to me,” Fonsen Young said of the Cloverdale community. “I will always be an avid supporter for the fair industry. Fairgrounds serve their communities in times of celebration and in times of need. They are an important gathering place, providing business opportunities, economic impact, supporting youth, providing educational opportunities and, most importantly, creating lasting memories.”
When she was hired as CEO, Fonsen Young said that one of her goals was to foster the fairgrounds as a place that could be used for events year-round — a goal that many would say she’s accomplished.
In addition to overseeing the fairgrounds and the yearly Citrus Fair, she made strides in cementing the fairgrounds as an integral part of Cloverdale’s emergency preparedness and response. Most recently, the Northern Sonoma County Fire and Earthquake Safety Expo took place at the fairgrounds, welcoming thousands of people in to learn about emergency preparedness. In recent years, the fair has also been the site of trunk-or-treat celebrations, drive-in movies hosted by the Alexander Valley Film Society and, during fire season, a needed resting place for evacuees.
“I know first-hand how challenging it has been for nonprofits navigating the pandemic, wildfires and drought, among many other hurdles,” said Fonsen Young in a statement. “The impact that John and Lisa have made these past nine years is truly remarkable. I am proud to be representing the John Jordan Foundation in cooperation with many amazing organizations to do great work in our communities. I look forward to preserving those partnerships with investments that support our future leaders and also identifying new opportunities for collaboration.”
Prior to being hired at the Cloverdale Citrus Fair, Fonsen Young was deputy fair manager and interim manager for the Sonoma County Event Center in Santa Rosa, host of the Sonoma County Fair.
In a statement, Wittke Schaffner said that Fonsen Young is the “perfect choice to lead the John Jordan Foundation into the future with her brilliant mind and big heart.”
