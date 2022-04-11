The Cloverdale City Council is tackling no new business items and only one public hearing item — having to do with code enforcement — at its meeting on April 13. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will be held both online via Zoom and in-person at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel.
The council will also be issuing a proclamation honoring April 2022 as Mental Health Awareness Month and declaring April 10-16 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
Enforcing city codes
Stemming from recommendations from Cloverdale’s part-time code enforcement officer, the council is holding a public hearing and first reading of an ordinance that would amend the city’s municipal code to include sections relating to code enforcement procedures.
The additions outline fine amounts for administrative violations of city code, the process for issuing a violation notice and the process for subsequent review and hearings related to violation of city code.
According to the council agenda, the changes will do the following:
“The Administrative Citation section will allow staff to issue a citation more efficiently for violations of the Municipal Code or Zoning Code. The recipient will be responsible for the payment of fines, which may be appealed. It is anticipated that the Administrative Citation process will be used infrequently and for violations, such as excessive debris and inoperative vehicles.
“The Administrative Notice and Order section provides a framework for notifying a property owner regarding a code violation. It offers a period to cure the violation, details the fines to be paid for the violation, orders prohibition for continuance of the violation, and sets a time and date for a hearing and decision on the matter. If the property owner does not correct the violation after the hearing, the City may seek an abatement order to correct the violations itself (the cost of which would be paid by the property owner). It is anticipated the Administrative Notice and Order process will be used for chronic and ongoing violations of the code.”
The ordinance amending the municipal code, including changes, can be found below.
