At its meeting on Dec. 8, the Cloverdale City Council is slated to select its mayor and vice mayor for 2022, adopt a resolution approving an employment agreement for a new city clerk and discuss the position and proposed salary for a “parks superintendent” position within the city. Additionally, the council will begin the process of new subcommittee and committee appointments and will issue a proclamation to Public Works employee Craig Johnson for 30 years of service.
The Wednesday council meeting begins at 6 p.m. and is being held both in person at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center and online via Zoom and YouTube. For more details on how to watch, as well as for the full agenda, click here.
New faces and new positions
The city council is set to discuss and adopt a resolution approving an employment agreement with Jill Garibaldi to serve as Cloverdale’s next city clerk. Garibaldi will take over from former city clerk Irene Camacho-Werby, who resigned from the position earlier this year, taking a city clerk position with the Town of Windsor.
Additionally, the council will consider adopting a resolution approving the position description and salary for a parks superintendent job classification.
According to the council agenda report, “Park maintenance services are currently supported by two full time positions and two part time positions.The two full time positions consist of the Parks & Landscape Lead Worker and Park and Landscape Maintenance Assistant. In order to support an employee classification system that supports the future establishment of a Parks Department and enables advancement of existing staff, the city manager is proposing to create a new Parks Superintendent Position within the employee classification system.”
The position will report to the city’s assistant city manager/community development director.
Looking forward to 2022
Listed toward the end of the meeting agenda, the Cloverdale Council is set to select its mayor and vice mayor for 2022.
Per the agenda item description, “The primary role of the mayor is to run council meetings, to preside and speak for the city and council at ceremonial events, and to sign documents on behalf of the council. The mayor shall preside over all council meetings. The role of mayor has the privilege of sitting on mayor-only positions with select regional boards and committees.”
In the absence of the mayor, the vice mayor serves in their place.
Currently, Marta Cruz is serving as mayor of Cloverdale — she was selected to serve as mayor in May following former mayor Jason Turner’s resignation from the city council — and Todd Lands is serving as vice mayor.
