MONDAY, JUNE 21
6:27 a.m. Medical aid on Broad Street for someone who wanted her blood pressure checked.
8:02 a.m. Medical aid on Spring Court for a female with a laceration to her leg. No transport.
TUESDAY, JUNE 22
2:11 a.m. Hazardous tree down on River Road blocking the roadway.
10:28 a.m. Medical aid on Geysers Road for an elderly female patient with a possible hip dislocation. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
12:06 p.m. Medical aid on Asti Ridge Road for a female patient who fell off her bike. Transported to Memorial.
5:10 p.m. Medical aid on Geysers Road for a male cancer patient feeling too weak to move. Transported patient to Memorial.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23
5:14 p.m. Public assist on Kings Ridge for a male stuck in a wheelchair. Canceled.
7:40 p.m. Medical aid on Railroad Avenue for a 62-year-old male who fell and had a face laceration. Transported to Memorial.
THURSDAY, JUNE 24
9:21 a.m. Auto aid to Hopland for a vehicle accident.
3:54 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for an 85-year-old female with a fall and possible broken hip. Transported to Sutter.
5:58 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a 19-year-old male who passed out. No transport.
FRIDAY, JUNE 25
12:52 a.m. Medical aid on Toscana Circle for a 31-year-old female with chest paints and shortness of breath. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
10:14 a.m. Medical aid on North Jefferson Street for an 18-year-old female with stomach pain. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
9:34 p.m. Vehicle accident on North Cloverdale Bouelvard. Police department at the scene of a non-injury vehicle accident, called as a precatution because the vehicle was smoking, but it was the radiator steaming.
