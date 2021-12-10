Cloverdale police arrested a suspect in connection with the armed robbery of the town’s Quick Stop convenience store on Wednesday, Dec. 8, according to a Nixle alert from the Cloverdale Police Department.
He has been booked into the Sonoma County Main Jail under a $500,000 bail, arrested for armed robbery, having a firearm while being convicted of a felony and also possessing a firearm without a serial number.
Arrows pointed to 32-year-old Roman Jose Soto, of Santa Rosa, in the department’s investigation beginning Dec. 6. Cloverdale police went to a residence on Common Way in Santa Rosa where they found a White Acura Infiniti G37 sedan parked in front, the same make, model and color captured on surveillance footage as the vehicle that left the Quick Stop “moments after the robbery.”
The car was registered to Soto. Both the Cloverdale police and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office monitored the residence and the sedan throughout the day awaiting a search warrant to be approved.
Deputies took Soto into custody without incident once he stepped out and headed to the car at about 5:11 p.m. Per the report, Cloverdale police seized evidence linking him to the robbery while searching the residence and placed him under arrest for the robbery, firearm possession without a serial number and firearm possession while carrying a felony conviction.
