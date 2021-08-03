National Night Out — an annual national campaign to help promote police-community partnerships and community camaraderie — is coming to Cloverdale on Tuesday, Aug. 3. The free event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. in front of the Cloverdale Police Department.
National Night Out events vary by jurisdiction, but in Cloverdale the evening will be full of carnival games for kids, free food, emergency preparedness booths, over $1,000 in raffle prizes and more. Most notable for some of Cloverdale’s kids, fire trucks, police cars and an ambulance will be on display. According to a flyer for the event, there will also be a hi-lo siren demonstration by Cloverdale Police.
According to its website, National Night Out started in 1984 in 400 communities in 23 states. Today, Cloverdale residents are being invited to join over 38 million neighbors across 16,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide to experience National Night Out.
