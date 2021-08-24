MONDAY, AUG. 16
8:40 a.m. Disturbance at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party requests officer regarding subject that regularly comes in to buy items with an EBT card and they are not allowed.
9:12 a.m. Warrant arrest at Plaza. Citation to appear on field citation.
5:05 p.m. Welfare check on West 1st Street and South Washington Street. Caller reports male in jeans boxing at the air and talking to himself. Unable to locate.
9:36 p.m. Assist Highway Patrol at northbound Highway 101 and Citrus Fair Drive. Report of a DUI driver.
TUESDAY, AUG. 17
12:42 a.m. Welfare check on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports was waved down by a male asking for help because someone just threatened to “stab him,” was last seen in the parking lot.
1:49 a.m. Accident no details on North Main Street and Broad Street. Officers report hearing collision, driver attempting to drive off. DUI.
3:28 a.m. Welfare check on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a female in the roadway who appears “strung out.” Subject contacted and officer assisted with transportation to residence.
8:53 a.m. Assist other agency. Multiple reports of a female subject running down northbound Highway 101 in the fast lane with no shoes.
1:30 p.m. Hit and run misdemeanor on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Ford explorer was hit while parked at business, noticed damage when pulling into gas station. Officer reports negative, driver confessed to hitting embankment out of the area.
1:55 p.m. Court order violation. Reporting party reports restrained party/ex made a new fake Facebook account and has been contacting her in violation of a restraining order.
6:14 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Venezia Way. Reporting party reports their cousin is back at their house and has been drinking, pushed himself through the front door and is refusing to leave.
10:10 p.m. Drunk in public on Venezia Way. Reporting party reports her cousin is back at the residence. He was advised several times earlier to leave and stated he would leave if reporting party gave him is property. The property has been returned and the subject is still refusing to leave. One transported to county jail.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18
1:11 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on South Washington Street. Reporting party reports hearing a noise outside his window, when he checked outside he noticed someone running away on the south side of the fence that is shared with Washington School. Described as a tall male, possibly shirtless and wearing a hat. Unable to locate.
7:24 a.m. Petty theft report on Healdsburg Avenue. Subject reports a male filling up four to five five-gallon buckets from water fountain. Gone on arrival.
8:29 a.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on Asti Summer Bridge. Caller reports they found a firearm and needles in a backpack in the middle of the road near the summer bridge. Caller referred to SCSO.
11:49 a.m. Disturbance on North Washington Street. Reporting party reports unknown subjects inside the residence, white truck in the driveway with unknown male passed out. Officer reports out with reporting party and all subjects.
12:31 p.m. Disturbance on Elbridge Avenue. CHP transfer reporting issue between wife and 15-year-old daughter.
4:15 p.m. Accident no details on East 1st Street. People yelling for help, per second caller, vehicle versus motorcycle.
THURSDAY, AUG. 19
4:03 a.m. Suspicious person on North Main Street and East 2nd Street. Reporting party reports two subjects with flashlights looking into vehicles. Last seen just north of this intersection near a white truck.
6:30 a.m. Warrant arrest on Vine Drive. Out with one for Sonoma County warrant. Citation to appear.
12:54 p.m. Suspicious person on University Street. Caller reports a male holding something, maybe the back of his pants or something in the back of his pants. Subject keeps looking into reporting party’s car. Subject left toward the creek area. Officer out with one, subject contacted and advised to catch bus.
5:29 p.m. Suspicious vehicle on Elbridge Avenue. Possibly abandoned 15-passenger van; reporting party says about an hour ago it was left by two males who said the reporting party could have it.
FRIDAY, AUG. 20
12:36 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at Plaza. Reporting party reports subject is trying to recruit people to sell drugs.
5:17 a.m. Suspicious person on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male in darker clothing yelling. Contacted one who was warned and moved along.
9:30 a.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on Clover Springs Drive. Resident off of Clover Springs Drive heard gun shots in hills behind his house behind the walking trails.
4:35 p.m. Juvenile problem on South Washington Street. Male drove up aggressively and yelled at a child. Officers contacted all involved and resolved.
4:38 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on South Cloverdale Boulevard. County transit driver reports rider not willing to wear a mask, refusing to get off bus. Subject contacted and removed from bus.
4:43 p.m. Suspicious person on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports difficult customer keeps coming back stating he was given the incorrect amount. Staff checked camera and it is correct, manager wants him removed from bank.
8:57 p.m. Battery at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports someone hit her juvenile daughter.
SATURDAY, AUG. 21
4:18 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on South Franklin Street. Reporting party reports seeing what he believed to be someone lighting a flame, then the flame went out, and then it started again. Officer checked the area, unable to locate anyone.
9:09 a.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on East 1st Street. Caller reports male subject carrying a rifle near the riverbed at First Street Bridge. Reporting party reports subject not pointing rifle at anyone, pointing it at river.
4:34 p.m. Warrant arrest on Geyers Road and Highway 101. Officer reports out with subject for Sonoma County warrant.
SUNDAY, AUG. 22
2:35 a.m. Suspicious person on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports male subject crawled through a hole in the fence and went to the rear of the building. Officers responded and contacted one, subject was collecting person items. Officers escorted off the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.