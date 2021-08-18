MONDAY, AUG. 9
11:29 a.m. Vandalism on South Foothill Boulevard and Port Circle. Reporting party reports hearing group of subjects on South Foothill at the dead end breaking and damaging unknown items.
4:13 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reporting unwanted guest from a previous incident. Officer reports subject contacted and advised not to return to business.
5:12 p.m. Grand theft on Cherry Creek Road. Caller reports theft of cash.
9:01 p.m. Assist Highway Patrol on northbound Highway 101 and Highway 128. CHP requests assistance with a female who is on northbound Highway 101. Female has brown hair and is wearing a purple crop top and shorts. Standing by her is the reporting party who told CHP the female was running up the freeway screaming.
TUESDAY, AUG. 10
11:49 a.m. Welfare check on Del Webb Drive and South Cloverdale Boulevard. Man is laying on ground near bus stop, unresponsive to honking cars. Officer reports checks OK and person is sleeping next to bus stop. Moved along.
3:52 p.m. Welfare heck on East 1st Street for a male sitting against a rock with a pillow, occasionally yelling loudly that he’s all alone. Gone on arrival.
8L07 p.m. Drunk driving on West 2nd Street involving a silver Audi. ‘Be on lookout’ broadcasted.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 11
2:18 p.m. Domestic disturbance on West 2nd Street. Caller reports physical disturbance. Report taken.
3:02 p.m. Assist Highway Patrol on Citrus Fair Drive and Asti Road. CHP reports male juvenile is standing in the center divide. Moved along.
5:15 p.m. Assist Highway Patrol. CHP reports person with similar description from earlier incident is back on the freeway, have a unit on the way.
7:22 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on South Cloverdale overpass and South Cloverdale Boulevard. Male in his late 40s-50s is dangling feet over the freeway. Officer states subject isn’t suicidal, just enjoying the view. Moved along.
10:32 p.m. Fireworks on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports two teenage boys are lighting fireworks near the loading dock. Gone on arrival.
THURSDAY, AUG. 12
11:49 a.m. Disturbance on West 2nd Street. Caller reports hearing male and female arguing. Male telling female “take your pants down.” Officer reports nothing seen or heard, unable to locate.
2:09 p.m. Court order violation. Caller reports violation of court order, requests call back. Reporting party reports male half staying at residence, he is to vacate. Officer reports no one at residence at this time.
2:12 p.m. Assist Highway Patrol. Mendocino CHP requests be on the lookout for white Toyota Camry involved in a hit and run, should have front and side damage.
2:55 p.m. Drunk driving on Grape Gables Way.
4:49 p.m. No injury accident on Citrus Fair Drive. RV hit outdoor stage.
5:56 p.m. Juvenile problem on Moulton Court. Person laying under tree for several hours. Officer out with juvenile, released to parent.
SATURDAY, AUG. 14
4:40 a.m. Welfare check on Rosewood Drive. Female on front lawn is stating someone is “after her.” Officer contacted female who was transported to a friend’s house.
7:30 a.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on Northbound Highway 101 and Independence Lane. SCSO reports reporting party following a navy blue work truck and in the bed of the truck is a blue bucket with hair flying out of it. Reporting party believes it is human hair attached to a head (that is not seen). Officer reports checks OK, not as reported.
2:23 p.m. Welfare check at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller requests a welfare check for a person who has been drinking. Subject is in the passenger side of a gray Volt with windows rolled up and the vehicle is in the sun and heat. Citation to appear.
8:15 p.m. Drunk driving on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports a driver of a parked vehicle at this location is drunk. Caller left area prior to calling the police. Officers responded and vehicle not in the area.
8:57 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Vine Drive and Bandiera Way. Caller reports female and male on foot, woman is screaming “save me, help me.” Officers located and contacted both.
9:47 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports several subjects may be in a physical fight, sounds like they are at the basketball courts. Officers contacted several juveniles, warned and advised to keep the noise down.
10 p.m. Disturbance on Tarman Drive. Caller requests police help remove male subject from property.
SUNDAY, AUG. 15
11:23 a.m. Welfare check on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party reports female in her 60s appears dizzy. Officer out with one, confirmed she did fall down prior, declined medical. Checks OK.
2:35 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male throwing unopened soda cans in front of the business. Subject also threatened to beat up the manager. Officer reports out with one.
4:28 p.m. Suspicious person on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party reports unknown subject jumped the railing of their apartment and was beating on the slider door. Officer reports out with subject, states he was knocking on the door of his brother’s apartment.
4:43 p.m. Warrant arrest on Geysers Road and Highway 101. Out with subject for a warrant. Citation to appear.
