SUNDAY, DEC. 19
11:43 a.m. Suspicious person at Plaza on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Report of a subject sleeping on a bench behind the bus stop in the Plaza. Moved along.
1:51 p.m. No injury accident on Chelsea Circle. Caller reports vehicle into hedge on Chelsea Circle. Requesting assistance as female will not come out of vehicle.
1:56 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Homewood Court. Caller requests officer at her house regarding possible tracking device that was detected by her iPhone, either on her person or on her vehicle.
4:40 p.m. Family disturbance on Gamay Drive. Reporting party reports her mother just threatened her. Reporting party was in a verbal with her mother, no mention of any weapons. Reporting party believes her mother is intoxicated.
MONDAY, DEC. 20
1:44 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports seeing someone in the drive-thru with a flashlight. Subject is wearing a hoodie.
6:21 a.m. Assist fire department on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Report of garbage can on fire in front of business. CFD on scene and fire extinguished.
1:17 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Ranch House Drive. Reporting party requests to speak with officer regarding female that came up to his door and made a threat to beat up his niece.
2:45 p.m. Out with subjects on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Out with two for citation to appear for two Mendocino County warrants, one Sonoma County warrant and fresh charges.
4:49 p.m. Petty theft report on Las Colinas Drive. Caller reports stolen tab off her vehicle.
5:25 p.m. Suspicious person on Clark Avenue. Male subject last seen wearing all black, possibly with a blanket wrapped around him, near the trash cans in the parking lot of the complex.
TUESDAY, DEC. 21
7:59 a.m. Suspicious person on Grace Court. Reporting party reports a male with a backpack, grocery bag and dark hair looking into his house from the sidewalk. Officer reports contacted, he is waiting for a friend.
8:31 a.m. Suspicious person on South Franklin Street. Reporting party reports male wearing jeans, black sweatshirt is pulling a black suitcase with wheels and walking northbound just threw a whiskey bottle over on to private property. Unable to locate.
10:23 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Officer reports en route to high school regarding 594 (vandalism) to field. Officer reports school to handle.
11:03 a.m. Neighborhood dispute reported to police department. Reporting party requests to speak with officer.
1:38 p.m. Warrant arrest at police department. Subject in front of lobby self-surrendered on a CHP warrant.
3:15 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported to police department. Caller reports trespasser on her property two times, extra patrol requested.
8:36 p.m. No injury accident on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports two vehicle accident in the parking lot, all parties on scene, no injuries, no private property damage.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22
6:49 a.m. Vandalism on Butler Court. Reporting party reports someone slashed his tires at his residence last night sometime after 8 p.m.
7:14 a.m. Assist highway patrol on South Cloverdale Boulevard/Northbound South Cloverdale onramp. Reporting party reports someone walking on southbound Highway 101.
8 a.m. Assist highway patrol on Dutcher Creek Road/South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller transferred to CHP, reporting female pedestrian on southbound shoulder.
3:35 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reporting to police department. Caller requests advice on how to handle students that are searching his information on the internet. Canceled by reporting party.
4:28 p.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied on Monaco Circle. A gray Chevy truck has been in their driveway for at least five minutes. Neighbor parked in driveway while his house is showing. Checks OK.
THURSDAY, DEC. 23
11:31 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Young lady in gray Camaro, 2016 gray Honda Civic is harassing by revving motors in the driveway, said it’s happened 7-8 times this morning so far.
11:33 a.m. Shelter in place violation on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports store owner not wearing mask.
11:58 a.m. Drunk driving on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Son driving under the influence on northbound Highway 101 to Citrus Fair. Possible mental health, maybe mushrooms, with no known weapons.
2:28 p.m. Citizen assist at police department. Out of town caller reporting friend is drinking and driving, uses marijuana, wants officer to stop the vehicle and make the driver go to rehab. Caller hung up and did not return the call.
3:22 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Monaco Circle. Toyota Corolla, did not get the plate, left as fast as they could up the street. Young man driving, three other people in the car, surprised to see reporting party pull behind them. Reporting party believes they’re possible porch pirates.
3:26 p.m. Out with subject at North Cloverdale Boulevard and West Second Street. One warned and advised about drinking in public.
5:21 p.m. Vehicle accident on southbound Highway 101 and Asti. Vehicle fire, unknown if injuries.
7:34 p.m. Assist highway patrol on southbound Highway 101 south of South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller believes male on BMX bike with a ball cap might be trying to jump into traffic or cross the freeway. Referred to CHP.
7:45 p.m. Assist fire department on Clark Avenue and Rosewood Drive. Caller reports fire department assisted with the storm drain rescue of a cat.
10:06 p.m. Vandalism on East Second Street. Caller reports male subject trying to cut something from their car with a saw. Reporting party states father chased the person away but they still have the saw.
FRIDAY, DEC. 24
1:55 a.m. Family disturbance on North East Street. Disturbance between father and step-son is escalating. Father has been drinking.
2:19 p.m. Miscellaneous service on Theresa Drive west of Dutcher Creek. Sinkhole is approximately 1-foot-by-2-foot.
3:11 p.m. Drunk driving on East Third Street. CHP transferred reporting party behind possible drunk driver. Citation to appear.
4:48 p.m. Petty theft report on Commerce Lane. Reporting party reports theft of miscellaneous items in the storage lot. Also reports theft of security camera and catalytic converter.
11:43 p.m. Court order violation. Reporting party requests to speak to an officer regarding a restraining order violation.
SATURDAY, DEC. 25
12:02 p.m. Miscellaneous service on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party with known mental health issues believes an all black Camaro is repeatedly driving by her house in an effort to harass her. Similar to other complaints with no merit.
5:40 p.m. Court order violation. Reporting party requests to speak to an officer regarding a temporary restraining order violation via email.
8:26 p.m. Fireworks on Elbridge Avenue and South Foothill Boulevard. Reporting party reports hearing a firework in the area.
SUNDAY, DEC. 26
5:32 a.m. Suspicious person at business on East Second Street. Reporting party reports male subject going through the dumpsters behind the business. Officer reports subjects contacted and moved along.
5:49 a.m. Suspicious person on Milan Court. Male subject in orange jacket is wandering around the area. Subject asked the reporting party for a ride and she declined. She believes the subject is in need of assistance. Last seen walking toward the wooden bridge near location.
1-:32 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Santana Drive. Caller reports multiple gunshots in the area. Quiet on arrival.
2:18 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on West Second Street. Requests to speak with officer regarding neighbor issue. Reporting party stating that neighbor put up camera that faces directly into her window. Officer reports camera was moved, unable to contact resident at this time.
3:08 p.m. Suspicious person on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Female is at the baseball field, on the first base side bleachers, yelling and screaming.
4:08 p.m. Disturbance at business on East First Street. Reporting party reports verbal argument over customers not wearing masks. While on phone with caller customers left in a vehicle, reporting party declines CPD response at this time.
4:24 p.m. Suspicious person on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports yelling and screaming again near the baseball field.
6:07 p.m. Juvenile problem on Buckeye Circle. Requests to speak to an officer regarding juveniles in the neighborhood doorbell ditching. Officer made contact at neighbor’s residence and spoke to responsible party.
MONDAY, DEC. 27
2:46 p.m. Family disturbance on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports her 11-year-old son was throwing things at the reporting party and yelling. Reporting party states he is outside and she is currently inside.
2:48 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male subject in a pink bunny costume with a dog is panhandling and yelling at employees after being asked to leave.
5:46 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Main Street. Reporting party reports a male subject yelling, unknown where it is coming from. Two additional callers reporting the same thing and subject is possibly near the bus stop.
7:39 p.m. Suspicious person at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party is an employee who reports a male subject sleeping in front of the benches inside of the business. Reporting party has tried to move him along and he will not respond.
TUESDAY, DEC. 28
3:57 a.m. Assist fire department on East First Street and Crocker Road. Reporting party reports fire in the area of the First Street Bridge. Reporting party did not see anyone around, but it looks like there is garbage on fire. CFD on scene.
4:23 a.m. Mentally ill on Kings Circle. Sheriff’s Office received a call from female at this address who states she has taken medication and has been drinking.
7:24 a.m. Suspicious person at business on East First Street. Caller reports blond male with brown jacket keeps coming in the store and isn’t welcome. Unable to locate.
11:32 a.m. Assist highway patrol on southbound Highway 101. Caller reports reckless driver is lane splitting near Geyserville. Referred to CHP.
2:06 p.m. Suspicious vehicle on Elbridge Avenue. Officers out with vehicle occupied by three people; checks OK.
8:10 p.m. Battery on Clark Avenue. CHP 9-1-1 transfer, caller no longer on the line. Officers responded to the area.
8:21 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party reports suspicious vehicle driving around the area.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29
1:09 a.m. Warrant arrest at businesses on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Citation to appear.
10:26 a.m. Mentally ill on North Washington Street and School Street. Reporting party reports female subject screaming obscenities since this morning. Unable to get visual. Quiet on arrival.
3:48 p.m. Battery at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports someone he only knows by first name had verbal only argument after the reporting party, who is the property caretaker, told him the property owner didn’t want him on the property.
4:02 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Tarman Drive. Reporting party states family friend was being filmed in the bathroom.
6:30 p.m. Drunk driving on South Cloverdale Boulevard. CHP reports possible drunk driver in a white Mini Cooper swerving and driving erratically. Officer contacted driver, negative drunk driving.
THURSDAY, DEC. 30
7:01 a.m. Drunk driving on northbound Highway 101 south of Asti. Black Acura is swerving.
10:40 a.m. Petty theft report on Heidi Lane. Reporting party reports catalytic converter stolen off of Prius last night.
11:26 a.m. Petty theft on South Street. Stolen catalytic converter.
1:03 p.m. Suspicious person on the 100 block of Cherry Creek Road. Caller reports two loiterers then said they are suspicious and that they should not be here. CAller states when they were asked why they are there they said they are going to skateboard down the hill and film it. The caller is adamant that it is her civic duty to report this as suspicious and wants an officer to contact them because now they aren’t doing what they said they were going to do. Checks OK.
4:45 p.m. Disturbance on the 100 block of Kay Street. Caller reports verbal argument between two men at a house “down the street” is escalating. Officers responded, parties had already separated and one left by car.
FRIDAY, DEC. 31
11:09 a.m. Shelter in place violation on East Third Street. Reporting party states apartments have a resident with COVID and notices have been posted on all doors to quarantine for five days. Reporting party states people are going about their business as they would normally.
4:48 p.m. 911 disconnect at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. 9-1-1 call received and caller hung up. On callback, clerk reported customer is not providing information required for transaction. Officers responded and contacted all involved; citizens arrest for 242PC.
6:54 p.m. Suspicious person on Hillside Court. Caller reports subject on camera came to door and tried to open the door without knocking. When the reporting party opened the door the subject left after saying he was looking for a friend.
9:11 p.m. Fireworks on South Foothill Boulevard and Elbridge Avenue. Reporting party heard aerial fireworks being set off in the area, unknown exact address.
10:03 p.m. Warrant arrest at Cloverdale Cemetery. Citation to appear.
11:53 p.m. Fireworks on Ranch House Drive. Reporting party reports someone set off fireworks in front of his house and then left all the boxes and debris in the middle of the road. Reporting party does not know who was responsible.
SATURDAY, JAN. 1
12:02 a.m. Fireworks on Ranch House Drive. Reporting party reports people are setting off bottle rockets in front of this address. Gone on arrival.
12L04 a.m. Fireworks on Treadway Drive and South Foothill Boulevard. Reporting party reports seeing aerial fireworks in the area. Unable to locate.
12:24 a.m. Fireworks on Josephine Drive. Reporting party reports fireworks going off at this address for the last hour.
2:23 a.m. Noise disturbance on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a woman is standing in the middle of the baseball field screaming, unknown what she is screaming about.
2:33 a.m. Family disturbance on Tarman Drive. Reporting party reports she is in a verbal argument with her husband and he would like an officer present.
7:53 p.m. Warrant arrest on First Street Bridge. Out with one on a Sonoma County warrant.
SUNDAY, JAN. 2
2:37 a.m. Mentally ill on Gamay Drive. Reporting party reports her daughter is banging on her door and screaming at her.
1:03 p.m. Assist highway patrol on Asti Road and South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports two vehicles on the shoulder between South Cloverdale Boulevard and Asti exit. Two subjects are standing outside of their vehicles in an intense conversation. CHP already had the call, was a vehicle accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.