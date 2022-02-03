MONDAY, JAN. 24
5:15 a.m. Suspicious person at Furber Park on Elbridge Avenue. Reporting party reports a male adult in the middle of the baseball diamond making weird loud sounds. Warned and advised.
7:51 a.m. Juvenile problem reported to police department. Walk-in requests to speak with an officer regarding her juvenile daughter not going to school. Advice given.
12:27 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports subject at hospital reporting her mother’s boyfriend hit her yesterday, reporting party reports female is 13 weeks pregnant, no injuries reported at this time. Female requests to make a report. Officer reports female to come in and speak with officer who responded to the incident last night. Completed.
1:56 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Portofino Way. 911 caller reports a male juvenile was laying down in front of her house. Reporting party believed he was under 10 years old. When reporting party asked him if he was OK, he said his neck hurt and he just needed to rest. Reporting party asked to contact his parents but he said they are at work and then he left the area going southbound. Last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black and white checkered shoes. Officer responded and checked Jefferson School and surrounding areas. Unable to locate subject.
2:30 p.m. Property found at Furber Park. Reporting party reports they found syringes in the parking lot on the South Foothill Side near the trash cans by the baseball field. Community safety officer retrieved property and destroyed it properly.
4:13 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Railroad Avenue. Caller requests to speak to an officer regarding a bracelet that was left on her daughter’s front door at this location. Advice given.
TUESDAY, JAN. 25
9:12 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Lake and South Main streets. Tall guy, 250-300 pounds, called mom 17 times this morning and got verbally aggressive with reporting party saying he needed to go into the house. Reporting party’s mom had fallen for ATT-related scam and lost money, doesn’t want anything done for fraud. Reporting party called ATT to make sure they hadn’t signed up for anything and they hadn’t; ATT aware of scam.
9:16 a.m. Reporting party at police departments reports they were physically attacked at work a couple of days ago, has concerns about the report. Advice given.
9:37 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Rockydale Lane. 911 call crying only, not responsive — eventually said her brother threw a laundry bag at her and pinned her to a wall. Victim has COVID and cancer. Report taken.
3:38 p.m. Welfare check on Homewood Court. Staffing agency reports subject didn’t arrive for work, brother recently passed away, took it really bad and took some time off. Subject was in yesterday, spoke to recruiter last night saying everything is fine but didn’t answer calls all day. Officer reports subject no longer lives there, new resident moved in last month.
8:07 p.m. Welfare check on Elbridge Avenue. Neighbor reports the front door of this address is wide open and all the lights are off inside. Checks OK.
9:11 p.m. Disturbance at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. 911 caller reports verbal between IT person and customer not wearing a mask. Customer left, unknown if on foot or in car. IT person still wants contact made. Officer reports advice given.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26
2:26 a.m. Reporting party requests to speak with an officer regarding violation of domestic order. Officer reports added to ongoing case.
8:01 a.m. Graffiti on Healdsburg Avenue and North Foothill Boulevard. Caller reports gang graffiti on a large/tall green equipment box on the NE corner of the park. Caller advised a report has been taken and is being processed so it will be removed.
12:23 p.m. Reckless driving on North Jefferson Street and School Street. Caller reports white Yukon or Tahoe with 4-5 inside speeding 70+ mph; took the turn from W. Second St. to N. Jefferson and lost control; then sped northbound and parked on N. Jefferson/School. Vehicle located but no longer occupied; was cited for 4000(a) VC.
2:16 p.m. Skateboarding violation at Furber Park. Caller reports male in his 20s is skateboarding on the bleachers; left area while incident was being reports. Canceled by reporting party.
2:31 p.m. Warrant attempt service on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Officer attempting to locate subject with a citable local warrant. Gone on arrival.
5:33 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on Clark Avenue. Son may have attempted suicide last night, took 15 Prozac, probably black clothing, black Hyundai genesis registered to mom. Assisted.
5:46 p.m. Vandalism on Tarman Drive. Reporting party has video evidence of someone tagging building at courtyard between reporting party and other business.
THURSDAY, JAN. 27
2:51 p.m. Skateboarding violation on Asti Road. Officer contacted subject who was skateboarding at this location. Person was moved along; warned and advised.
3:58 p.m. Petty theft report on North Washington Street. Caller reports theft of catalytic converter while vehicle was parked on the street. Declined report, was provided with incident number. Assisted.
6:14 p.m. Juvenile problem at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard for eight to nine juveniles that are putting construction cones in the roadway. Unable to locate.
FRIDAY, JAN. 28
2:04 a.m. Disturbance on Josephine Drive. Anonymous reports construction work at granny unit in the back. Officer reports quiet on arrival. Officer made contact with owner who lives out front. Owner states their son lives in the back. Homeowner to advise son to keep the noise down.
9:34 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at Washington School. Caller requests officer confirm whether confiscated “fidget spinner” is a knife or not. Officer confirmed it is an illegal butterfly knife and school administration to handle.
3:25 p.m. Drunk driving on northbound Highway 101 north of South Cloverdale Boulevards. Vehicle is a red Chevy with a male driver driving slow speeds and swerving, drinking Coors Light bottle. Officers to be on the lookout.
SATURDAY, JAN. 29
9:25 a.m. Assist out on Hot Springs Road. Caller reports family is walking on Hot Springs Road and they see a black vehicle that appears like it rolled down the hill, wheels are up. CHP advised and CPD officers responded to assist, deployed drone to search for victims. Assisted.
9:58 a.m. Missing/Runaway juvenile on Merlot Drive. Caller reports a 14-year-old is missing from the house. Report taken.
11:06 a.m. Stolen vehicle on Furber Lane. CHP transferred 911 caller who reports vehicle is missing from property, keys inside, matches vehicles information for incident #2201290012 (Hot Springs Road vehicle from earlier.)
1:07 p.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Officer received information of a male subject in a truck watching persons with binoculars and responded. Occupant has been contacted previously, checks OK.
4:30 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller requests assistance. Dispatch advised it is a civil problem and to seek a restraining order.
6:19 p.m. Music disturbance on North Jefferson Street. Caller requests officers contact residents and ask for the party to quiet down; has been in progress since noon and the last hour music has been much louder. Dispatch did advise the caller on the citizen's arrest procedure if continues to be an issue. Officer contacted and music turned down on request.
8:19 p.m. Music disturbance on Garrett Way. Caller reports live band from a house in this complex; requests they be quieted; dispatch advised the caller on the citizen arrest process if continues to be an issue. As officer arrived, band was packing up.
8:34 p.m. Mentally ill on Pepperwood Drive. Caller requests assistance. Officers responded, negative 550 and issue has been resolved.
9:01 p.m. Juvenile problem on North washington and West 3rd streets. Reporting party reports a group of 5 juveniles banged on their front door and were shining flashlights into people's houses. Last seen north on Washington near W. 3rd Street. Officer responded and checked the surrounding area, unable to locate.
SUNDAY, JAN. 30
1:08 p.m. Suspicious person at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male subject wearing an orange vest consuming alcohol. Reporting party states subject appears to be hiding behind a planter. Officer reports out with one, was not drinking when officer arrived. Will be moved along.
7:58 p.m. Mentally ill on Pepperwood Drive. Reporting party reports her son is paranoid, agitated, possibly took some medications that are making the paranoia worse. No threat of harm to himself or anyone else, no mention of weapons. RP states condition seems to be getting worse and requests assistance. Officer reports subject was negative 5150. Checks OK.
