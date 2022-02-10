MONDAY, JAN. 31
12:17 a.m. Out with subject at Plaza. Subject seen on camera going through trash cans. Subject was contacted by officer and warned and advised.
4:46 a.m. Battery at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports an older male asked her to call the police and stated he was attacked down the street. Reporting party did not have further information. Subject is standing in the parking lot in front of this address in a gray sweatshirt, blue beanie, jeans and a cane. Officer reports contacted victim. Report taken.
5:11 a.m. Assist highway patrol on South Cloverdale Boulevard offramp. CHP reports a male subject on the offramp. Requests officer check the area. Second caller reporting subject chasing vehicles that are turning on to the offramp. CHP called back to report subject is possibly in the area of a business now. Subject in custody for 148 PC (resisting arrest); citation to appear.
8:45 a.m. Battery on Elbridge Avenue. 911 reports battery between adult son and father. In custody for battery, citation to appear on field citation and subject has left the residence.
9:41 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male laying across the sidewalk blocking the pathway. Officer reports subject is not blocking the sidewalk.
3:29 p.m. Assist other agency at River Road and Shelton Lane. Reporting party reports she was struck by a vehicle on her arm while walking on Shelton Lane. Decline medical, states the driver continued and pulled into residence. Caller transferred to CHP.
6:11 p.m. Suspicious person on Chablis Way. Reporting party reports a female yelling in the roadway. Hair is braided, they’re wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans. Last seen walking east on Chablis toward South Foothill Boulevard. In custody on two warrants. Citation to appear on field citation.
7:37 p.m. Disturbance on Sunrise Drive. Reporting party reports her ex-husband is sending her texts threatening to come over and stated he is on his way from Pepperwood Drive. Subject is also making threatening remarks about her boyfriend. Requests officer presence. Officer reports physical occurred prior to arrival, parties separated and decline prosecution at this time.
8:47 p.m. Burglary at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports someone broke the glass out of his vehicle and his co-worker’s vehicle. Report taken.
TUESDAY, FEB. 1
7:43 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Male yelling, causing disturbance. Completed.
8:50 a.m. Welfare check (location redacted). Requests a welfare check of subject. Subject was contacted, was sleeping and will call reporting party back later.
1:45 p.m. Fight at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a group of subjects fighting in front of store. Four to five females associated with three different vehicles. All involved fled the area prior to arrival. No witnesses on scene or further information.
2:31 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party was running, and was followed by suspicious male, asking questions about where she lived. Officer reports out with subject who states he was attempting to locate someone to drive him to court. Warned and advised.
3:28 p.m. Reckless driving on South Franklin Street and West 1st Street. Reporting party reports two juveniles riding dirt bikes on the sidewalk, last seen southbound on South Franklin. Gone on arrival.
4:40 p.m. Mentally ill (location and information redacted). Report taken.
7:42 p.m. Disturbance (location redacted). Reporting party states woman threatening to kill her mom. Officer reports verbal only, both agreed to resolve situation at the house. Officer made contact, subject went inside house. Resolved.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2
10:08 a.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff at Highway 128. Caller has questions regarding fence laws and trespass enforcement; dispatch referred called to SCSO due to location.
10:16 a.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied on Allen Avenue. Caller reports male in an older silver two-door car, no plate info., is watching houses. While on the call, a male subject on a bicycle contacted the occupant then the vehicle left. Caller requests additional police presence. Canceled by reporting party.
2:24 p.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied at business on Santana Drive. Officer contacted occupant of a vehicle parked at this location; was warned about trespassing and camping on private driveway. Moved along.
6:24 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on Cherry Creek Road. Resident across the street came over to argue about her husband’s parking, was verbal only, tried to instigate a fight, afraid that neighbor will try to damage vehicle. Resolved at this time.
6:29 p.m. Mentally ill on South Cloverdale Boulevard and South Franklin Street. Female subject dressed in white tank top and black hoodie running in and out of traffic. Reporting taken.
11:14 p.m. Drunk driving at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Gray Honda Accord is swerving into center divider. Negative contact.
THURSDAY, FEB. 3
4:38 p.m. Citizen assist on broad Street. Caller is receiving text messages from the IRS, believes it is a scam and wants to know where to make a report of the scam attempts. The caller has not paid money. Dispatch advised the caller to use an internet search engine to find a federal agency.
8:58 p.m. Out with subject at South Cloverdale Boulevard and Healdsburg Avenue. Out with one behind the bus stop. Moved along.
9:46 p.m. Suspicious vehicle on South Foothill Boulevard. Out with two at the end of South Foothill. Moved along.
FRIDAY, FEB. 4
11:51 a.m. Suspicious circumstance at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports someone came into the lobby and took a card key from the box for customers checking out, went into the room and destroyed it. Caller has video of the person taking the card.
12:01 p.m. Mentally ill at Healdsburg District Hospital. 5150 walkaway from hospital, doctor not planning to let her leave after the 72 hours, left within 10 minutes. Informational broadcast given.
12:54 p.m. Trespass on North Main Street. Caller reports male subject went upstairs wearing an orange jacket and appears to be camping on the porch, does not want anyone there.
1:30 p.m. Juvenile problem reporting to police department. Citizen at lobby door to file report of fight between students that occurred last week. Officer contacted reporting party, no fight has occurred. Was referred back to the school who is reportedly trying to resolve.
5:59 p.m. Meet the citizen at police department. Reporting party reports receiving threats from someone while she was at work. Reporting party is concerned about the threats and that the woman who threatened her may actually act on those threats. Officer reports contacted reporting party, no criminal threats made, reporting party requests incident be documented.
8:50 p.m. Domestic related incident on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports screaming and banging on walls, at least one male, possibly two women, going on for at least 45 minutes.
9:21 p.m. Juvenile problem on North Street. Reporting party reports 8-10 juveniles climbing on the new building and play structure making a lot of noise. Reporting party concerned that they may damage the new building. Juveniles contacted and moved along.
SATURDAY, FEB. 5
1:38 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports the neighbor has been sending videos to her landlord and reporting false things to her landlord. Reporting party states there is a retraining order/civil agreement between the two parties with no contact. Reporting party has video to show the officer. Officer reports, contacted reporting party, will be a civil issue and advised to contact and resolve the landlord.
5 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported to police department. Citizen at the lobby door reporting suspicious interactions with another.
5:15 p.m. Out with subject at Cloverdale High School. Flag down regarding a female screaming and jumping on the fence of the dugout at the baseball field. Officer contacted the female, negative 5150. Checks OK.
8:09 p.m. Mischief on Furber Lane. Reporting party reports someone was banging on his front window. Reporting party did not see anyone in the area. Officer contacted juveniles who were counseled about knocking on people’s windows. Warned and advised.
8:24 p.m. Welfare check at Cloverdale High School. Female is still out at the baseball field screaming and yelling. Officer reports female was contacted and counseled. Warned and advised.
SUNDAY, FEB. 6
12:03 a.m. Suspicious person on Elm Street. Reporting party reports someone is in their front yard. Reporting party states her husband is outside talking to the unknown person and would like an officer to respond. Warned and advised.
10:09 a.m. Neighborhood dispute on Clark Avenue. Reporting party requests to speak to an officer regarding her neighbor yelling at her while she was walking. Officer reports contacted reporting party and advice was given to seek a restraining order.
11:35 a.m. Welfare chair on South Foothill Boulevard. Reporting party requests a welfare check of an unknown resident at this address. Reporting party reports they were on a walk and noticed that the vehicle parked in the driveway has accumulated dust. Reporting party has never seen a person at this residence and is unsure who resides there. Officer made contact with resident who is not at home at this time. Checks OK.
1:15 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male subject was on the property and left items, was walking around the property, doesn’t appear that anything taken but reporting party is unsure at this time. Reporting party’s wife is at the property and has a picture of the subject who was on the property.
6:21 p.m. Suspicious person on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Cherry Creek Road. Caller reports subject pushing a shopping cart, white pants, was chased away from his property. Caller believes subject is “tweaking out” and wants subject contact and assessed and warned to stay away. Unable to locate.
