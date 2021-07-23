SUNDAY, JULY 11
12:13 a.m. Juvenile problem on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports a group of six juveniles keep knocking on her door and running away and then stand there and laugh at her. Reporting party would like an officer to check the area for juveniles and tell them to stop. Gone on arrival.
11:42 a.m. Vandalism at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports disruptive customer tore down signs and is outside of store. Officers contacted subject, was advised they are no longer permitted in the store and will be cited for 602PC (trespassing).
2:47 p.m. Welfare check on S. East Street. Caller requests a check the welfare of an elderly female pacing the street. Officers responded and contacted the subject and transported them to the Vets Building cooling center.
3:26 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Cloverdale Boulevard and W. Second Street. Caller reports subject with open containers of alcohol. Officers responded and contacted several subjects in the area and advised persons to move to the Vets Building cooling center.
4 p.m. Caller reports customer at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard made threats to staff while in the drive thru.
4:28 p.m. Assist highway patrol on Dutcher Creek Road. Caller reports speed limits going northbound and southbound on Dutcher Creek between Cloverdale Boulevard and Theresa Drive are 35 mph; northbound still shows 50 mph. States CPD officers are sitting there trying to identify speeding vehicles.
5:02 p.m. Animal injured on Railroad Avenue. Caller reports a dog stuck in a storm drain. Caller transferred to Cloverdale Fire. Cloverdale Fire reports it is tied in the drain and requests animal control respond. Two dogs were tied together, both retrieved and impounded, owner aware.
MONDAY, JULY 12
10:57 a.m. Suspicious person at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male subject is acting suspicious, kicking cabinets and beating on the table. Officer reports out with one, warned and advised and moved along.
4:57 p.m. Traffic complaint on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Treadway Drive. Another caller reports lights are malfunctioning, flashing red at this location. Dispatch advised caller officers would be advised and to contact City Hall engineers for any other signal timing concerns.
5:17 p.m. Drunk driving at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Citizen at lobby door reports he saw employees carry a person to his vehicle, and that the person is extremely intoxicated. Officer responded to the area, vehicle had already left. Unable to locate.
5:20 p.m. Petty theft report on Asti Road. Caller reports employee has taken cans of spray paint, occurred approximately 90 days ago and requests to speak to an officer regarding options for filing a report.
TUESDAY, JULY 13
12:06 a.m. Juvenile problem on Clark Avenue. Reporting party called to say the juveniles came back and knocked over her neighbor’s umbrella and are standing out there laughing and joking about it. Unfounded.
1:23 a.m. Petty theft report on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Citrus Fair Drive. Reports there is a missing solar light from the “Welcome to Cloverdale” sign on Citrus Fair Drive and requests the Chamber of Commerce be notified. Chamber contacted and they are already aware and are fixing the issue.
7:31 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Male in a Hawaiian print shirt, tan pants is acting suspicious. Gone on arrival.
9:53 a.m. Suspicious people at business on North Main Street. Reporting party reports three subject standing near the fire hydrant yelling at patrons, requests they be moved along.
11:19 a.m. Disturbance on Allen Avenue. Reporting party reports he was just told by another occupant in the residence that a subject “pulled a knife on him.” That subject has left the area in a white Suburban.
4:47 p.m. Assist other agency on northbound Highway 101 and Citrus Fair Drive. Walk-in reports female walking along the shoulder, northbound Highway 101 north of South Cloverdale Boulevard before the Citrus Fair offramp. Subject is carrying a 12-pack of beer and appears to be impaired. Officer reports area is clear.
6:18 p.m. City crew call on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Santana Drive. Officer reports entire intersection is a red light, has been solid red in all directions for almost five minutes. Prior to calling out Public Works the lights finally engaged and now seem to be working.
9:16 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party reports a male with no shirt, pants only, carrying a machete, stole something from the back of his truck. Reporting party states her husband is following him.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 14
6:58 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male wearing a red sweater and jeans is looking into cars in the parking lot. Reporting party states same subject was in their bathroom smoking. Officer reports subject warned and advised and was told not to return or he would be arrested for trespassing.
8:45 a.m. Battery on W Second Street. Caller reports subject just assaulted him. Suspect left once victim threatened him with a firearm. Firearm is now in safe, suspect left in a black Prius.
1:40 p.m. Petty theft reported to police department on Broad Street. Juvenile reports his brother’s bike was stolen off of his porch.
4:52 p.m. City crew call on Porterfield Creek Drive. Reporting party reports large amount of water flowing down Porterfield Creek. Officer reports water is from runoff of irrigation from Porterfield Creek.
5:25 p.m. Reckless driving on northbound Highway 101 and Canyon Road. Reporting party reports BMW traveling at a high rate of speed.
6:!4 p.m. Suspicious person on ALter Street. Reporting party calling for 15-year-old son who is the reporting party. Female was just at residence banging on the garage door and looking through the mailbox. Reporting party does not know if any mail was taken. Officer states out with subject, states she knocked on the door but may have had the wrong address. Subject did not have any mail or property belonging to anyone else.
7:53 p.m. Drunk driving on Geysers Road. Reporting party reports drunk driver left campground, hit a vehicle and a tree and is currently southbound on Geyers Road.
8:06 p.m. Suspicious person on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports female is washing her clothes in the rear parking lot using the garden hose. Officer reports out with one, she collected her belongings and has moved along.
8:33 p.m. Juvenile problem on North Street. Officer reports several juveniles near the Venezia side and could hear class breaking. Officer reports no juveniles in the area and no broken windows located.
THURSDAY, JULY 15
11:41 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at Cloverdale Cemetery. Caller reports hearing a female screaming in the cemetery. Officer out with one for one county of 11364 HS (possession of drug paraphernalia). Citation to appear.
5:11 p.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports older male looking at women with binoculars. Unable to locate.
5:46 p.m. Traffic complaint on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Callers report traffic lights stuck on all red and traffic is starting back up. Officer reports lights are changing now and traffic is flowing OK.
9:50 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Jefferson Street and School Street. Reporting party reports a woman is in a white van across from the CHS baseball field screaming and swearing at the top of her lungs. CPD received three similar calls.
FRIDAY, JULY 16
7:42 a.m. Juvenile problem on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports through Life Alert that juveniles are hitting her window with an umbrella, ringing her doorbell and calling her phone. Officer reports negative for juveniles.
7:49 a.m. Suspicious person on E. 1st Street. Public works reports a transient sleeping next to fence by well. Public works asked subject to leave, gone on arrival.
11:13 a.m. Suspicious person on E. 1st Street. Caller reports homeless people in the backyard of address. Moved along.
3:40 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Garden Circle. Mendocino CHP reports receiving a threat call from male subject, stating he wanted to kill himself and then hung up. Located subject and transported to county jail.
7:16 p.m. Juvenile problem on South Washington Street. Reporting party reports a couple of juveniles are climbing on the construction equipment and honking horns.
SATURDAY, JULY 17
12:43 p.m. Disturbance on Elbridge Avenue. Caller reports she is being harassed by two males in a dark gray BMW. Officer reports advice given regarding restraining order.
12:59 p.m. Disturbance on Sandholm Lane. Officer reports hearing two males yelling at each other in the middle of the street.
7:49 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Mayor Way. Reporting party reports what looks like a male put what looked like a gun in the front of his pants and got into a black BMW that is parked across the street.
8:51 p.m. Trespass on E. 3rd Street. Reporting party states she knows her neighbor is not at home and there are two female on her neighbor’s property picking her fruit. Warned and advised.
SUNDAY, JULY 18
3:08 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male subject is sleeping along the northern wall of the business.
3:23 p.m. Suspicious person on Broad Street. Unknown male subject is screaming at the front door of the police department. Subject has a large hiking backpack and a bicycle. Officer reports out with one who is upset that the buses do not run north.
6 p.m. Suspicious person on North Cloverdale Boulevard and Shahan Drive. Reporting party reports two men with plastic bags wearing black shirts, possibly in their late 20s or 30s were looking around his neighborhood. Reporting party feels as if they were “casing” the neighborhood. Unable to locate.
