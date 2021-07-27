MONDAY, JULY 19
8:48 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male in a white Cadillac was just yelling at her for no reason. Units to be on the lookout.
10:06 a.m. Warrant arrest on Cherry Creek Road. Reporting party reports a gray colored Toyota parke near location for almost a week, unknown plate. Reporting party states there is a male subject now in the back seat of the vehicle. Officer reports out with subject with out of county warrant. Transported to county jail.
7:10 p.m. Hit and run misdemeanor on Merlot Drive. Reporting party reports his gray Dodge Ram was hit by a Honda about 10 minutes ago.
TUESDAY, JULY 20
7:45 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports female subject has a 2x4 and is threatening to hit people with it in front of this location. Officer reports subject contacted, was a stick and item was taken.
10:57 p.m. Reckless driving at Citrus Fair Drive and northbound Citrus Fair offramp. Medical crew advised of a vehicle that almost crashed coming off the freeway. Officers contacted driver, negative DUI.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 21
2:47 a.m. Suspicious vehicle on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Male driver in a silver sedan is driving fast up and down the boulevard, doing U-turns and running red lights. Officer responded and is unable to locate.
11:03 a.m. Disturbance on Tarman Drive. Reporting party reports person was just in the facility causing a disturbance, just left and slammed the door. Officer reports unable to locate.
11:05 a.m. Reckless driving at Citrus Fair Drive and northbound Citrus Fair offramp. CHP reports reckless driver just existed northbound Highway 101 at Citrus Fair. Vehicle is a white mini van that was tailgating.
1:19 p.m. Accident no details on Cherry Creek Road and South Foothill Boulevard. Traffic accident, vehicle into fire hydrant.
2:22 p.m. Disturbance on Allen Avenue. 911 reports subject was at the front door of residence knocking loudly, did not say anything and has no left. Reporting party will call back if he returns.
4:29 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports male in baggy blue jeans and a gray T-shirt is trying to pry open a power box. Requests officer move them along.
THURSDAY, JULY 22
4:23 p.m. Juvenile problem on Elbridge Avenue. Caller reports two juveniles are shooting vehicles with paintball guns. Heading southbound on the west side, one in a black baseball cap and one in a teal shirt. Unable to locate.
6:36 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a silver Ford sedan parked in front of his address and two males have walked over to the construction site and have gone into it and set the alarm off. Reporting party is unsure if they are associated with the construction site or not.
FRIDAY, JULY 23
1:22 p.m. Suspicious person on North Washington Street. Male subject in dark clothing with dark hair is cussing and yelling into the air.
4:36 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on W. 2nd Street. Someone has entered the home and many things have been moved and there is water all over.
9:15 p.m. Fireworks on W. 2nd Street. Reporting party reports seeing aerial fireworks in teh area of City Park. Reporting party is concerned due to dry grass in the area.
SATURDAY, JULY 24
12:26 a.m. Noise disturbance at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports multiple subjects in the back parking lot yelling and being loud.
12:42 a.m. Accident no injuries at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. 911 reports a white truck hit a parked Cadillac. Officer reports out with subject for DUI. Citation to appear.
11:44 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Lake Street. Reporting party reports her ex-boyfriend wrote unkind words about her in chalk on the sidewalk and bike lane.
11:51 p.m. Suspicious person on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports male with a bottle of beer on a bike. Warned and advised.
10:12 p.m. Reckless driving on Brookside Drive and South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a gray Acura keeps speeding on South Cloverdale Boulevard up to Brookside and then screeches into a U-turn and races back.
11:16 p.m. Disturbance on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male in a green Toyota was fighting with people. Gone on arrival.
SUNDAY, JULY 25
6:18 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on W. 1st Street. Reporting party reports a male in a gray hoodie going into yards. Reporting party said he saw him take something out of a yard.
7:40 a.m. Neighborhood dispute on North Washington Street. Reporting party reports nextdoor neighbor yelled and threatened her. Officer reports advice given regarding restraining orders. Negative criminal threat at this time.
7:43 a.m. Petty theft report on Champlain Avenue. Reporting party reports unknown subjects went through her unlocked vehicle sometime last night. Nothing was taken.
