MONDAY, OCT. 11
5:53 p.m. Disturbance on Railroad Avenue. Caller reports her ex-boyfriend is outside her home yelling at her and is refusing to leave over a civil issue. Now weapons seen. Officer reports male half has left and both parties were counseled.
6 p.m. Street hazard on North Cloverdale Boulevard and Shahan Drive. Reporting party reports wire down across the roadway, just south of Shahan. Per the reporting party, the wire is laying across North Cloverdale Boulevard and does not appear to be active.
6:35 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports male with white hair last seen with white shirt and a black backpack was looking into her vehicle while she was inside business. Reporting party states her children were in the vehicle. He ran off when she came inside, last seen east on 1st Street. Officer made contact with one who advised he was looking for change, not into vehicles.
TUESDAY, OCT. 12
7:33 a.m. Stolen vehicle just occurred on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Person reports his gray Ford F150 was stolen from Briarwood Park common parking lot.
12:03 p.m. Traffic complaint on Toscana Circle. Caller reports speeding in the school zone back and forth from North Cloverdale Boulevard to a house on Portofino/Toscana.
2:17 p.m. Drunk driving on Venezia Way. Caller reports hit and run, believes other driver is intoxicated.
2:35 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller inside the store reports juvenile boy with cut on his eye that may have been caused in the store. Daily member in the store reports juvenile had the injury from the day prior.
4:25 p.m. Assist Highway Patrol on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Out of county school bus hit a vehicle, both involved parties are in the parking lot at the school gym.
10:26 p.m. Open door on Red Mountain Drive. Reporting party reports garage door of residence is open, possibly an oversight. White SUV in the garage and all the lights are out. Officer reports garage door of residence is closed.
10:33 p.m. Disturbance on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male subject in small SUV is throwing out trash from the vehicle in front of business. Reporting party contacted the subject and advised he needed to clean it up and the subject cursed at him and told him he didn’t care. Officer reports out with reporting party, states the subject was gone on arrival after he returned to the location from the police department.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13
12:33 p.m. Assist Highway patrol on Cherry Creek Road. Caller reporting RV encampment with people west of Cherry Creek Road and also a huge abandoned trailer in the roadway. Caller advised that CHP is responsible for abandoned vehicles in county roadways.
1:17 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on Geysers Road. Caller reports theft of bicycle from his vehicle parked at this location. Caller transferred to SCSO.
THURSDAY, OCT. 14
10:10 a.m. Mentally ill on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Healdsburg Avenue. Caller requests assistance with juvenile that left school.
12 p.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied on School Street and Hillside Drive. Caller reports old white Toyota van, black rims with fuel tanks in the back. Driver has been circling the neighborhood several times. When the reporting party stopped the driver and asked what they were doing, the driver said they were looking at houses. Officer responded and stayed in the area for 15 minutes, no vehicle located.
1:56 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Grace Court. Citizen at lobby door requests to report Wi-Fi device stolen from this location.
2:15 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Broad Street. Citizen at front food reporting harassment by a male subject.
4:41 p.m. Petty theft report on Clark Street. Caller requests to file a report for items missing from outside of this location. Officer contacted the subject who cannot confirm if the property has been lost or stolen.
5:24 p.m. Vandalism on Broad Street. Walk-in requests to speak with officer regarding vandalism to her vehicle’s tires.
6:02 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Chablis Way. Reporting party reports hearing a male yelling for “help,” reporting party believes it is coming from off of Cherry Creek. Unable to locate.
FRIDAY, OCT. 15
3:56 a.m. Warrant arrest on East 1st Street.
3:11 p.m. City crew call on Grape Gables Way. Caller reports “water main break” at this location. Public Works reports the resident is moving out and they are draining their pool. Unfounded.
5:05 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Northstar Lane. Reporting party reports a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood, described as a white Dodge pickup, no plate info., that has been seen driving around the neighborhood and a male going up to the house. Reporting party requests extra patrol.
8:46 p.m. No injury accident on North Coverdale Boulevard. Honda hit a parked car, declined medical.
9:35 p.m. Assist Highway Patrol on northbound Highway 101 and Asti Road. Reporting party reports a male subject walking on the freeway headed down the Asti exit. Reported a second time at 9:39 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 16
9:59 a.m. Citizen assist on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports seeing two vehicles with damage and believes there is a possible vehicle accident. A gray Honda and a white Chevy. Reporting party advised that there was an accident reported in the area.
5:34 p.m. Trespass on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a tall skinny male is inside again. Reporting party states she has a trespass letter against this male but does not know his name. Warned and advised.
7:14 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male subject wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. Male subject is outside by the tables at the drive-thru.
11:52 p.m. Reckless driving at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a black Honda almost struck his vehicle while pulling into the business. Vehicle now parked in front of the business.
SUNDAY, OCT. 17
11:40 a.m. Citizen assist on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party demands report due to postal worker pushing his garbage cans into the street. Reporting party declines to speak to an officer.
2:53 p.m. Warrant arrest at Cloverdale Police Department. Subject self-surrendered on a county warrant.
5:45 p.m. Disturbance on Marguerite Lane. Caller reports her husband left the house and then came back and pushed his way in. Reporting party is currently at the neighbor’s house. Reporting party reports husband is depressed and she believes he is off his beds.
6:08 p.m. Warrant arrest on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Out with one on Sonoma County warrant.
9:11 p.m. Trespass at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male subject inside the business is sleeping on one of the benches, tried to get him to move along but subject is still there.
