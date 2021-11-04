MONDAY, OCT. 25
6:56 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports hearing strange sounds within her apartment and a buzzing sound coming from the floor.
8:11 a.m. Suspicious person reported to police department. Caller requests to speak with officer regarding female staying with him.
10:21 a.m. Suspicious person moved along on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Officer is familiar with subject and will make contact.
TUESDAY, OCT. 26
1:39 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Officer reports citizens reported to him a subject looking into vehicles. Gone on arrival.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27
7:15 a.m. Reckless driving on southbound Highway 101 from South Cloverdale Boulevard.
12:09 p.m. Annoying phone calls at police department on Broad Street. Reporting party reports being nearly stabbed twice in Cloverdale.
12:55 p.m. 14-year-old subject walked off of middle school campus toward the boulevard.
9:57 p.m. Hit and run misdemeanor on Debmar Lane. Reporting party reports she just received a call from her daughter who told her a black truck just backed into their driveway and hit their car.
11:09 p.m. Welfare check on Broad Street. Reporting party reports subject sleeping at this location but will not respond.
THURSDAY, OCT. 28
6:55 a.m. Warrant arrest at River Park. citation to appear.
10:21 a.m. Vandalism on Sunrise Drive. Reporting party reports vandalism to undercarriage of the vehicle, leaking radiator fluid. States neighbor heard a tow truck late last night.
6:11 p.m. No injury accident on E 1st Street and Mulberry Street. Caller reports a vehicle collision, no injuries. Requests officer respond.
7:27 p.m. Warrant arrest on Broad Street. Citizen at the lobby door to self-surrender on a citable local warrant.
FRIDAY, OCT. 29
10:17 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on S. East Street. Reporting party states prowlers on his property last night. Reporting party will call back if they return.
11:38 a.m. Miscellaneous service at Cloverdale Cemetery. Reporting parts states local service club will be doing a small Halloween celebration at the cemetery, expects 10-15 people to tell ghost stories in case anyone calls due to noise.
11:46 a.m. Domestic related incident on Douglas Fir Circle. One male, one female yelling for male to get out of house.
12:27 p.m. Warrant arrest on Broad Street. Citizen at lobby door to self-surrender on a citable local warrant.
2:31 p.m. Annoying phone calls. Reporting party reports receiving many calls/emails from woman that knows her ex-husband.
7:22 p.m. Juvenile problem on North Washington Street. Caller states that juveniles are jumping over the fence and requests they be contacted and warned.
8:55 p.m. Assist highway patrol at northbound Highway 101 and Highway 128. CHP requests assistance to check on a subject who may be starting fires at this location, dispatched advised our officers cannot respond because radios are down and we won’t hear the traffic.
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
3:33 a.m. Officer flagged down on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Treadway Drive. Officer reports he was flagged down by a subject who reported they saw people in a black sedan looking into cars on Venezia Way.
12:12 p.m. Animal complaint on Dutcher Creek Road. Reporting party reports 6-7 mules in the roadway.
12:36 p.m. Suspicious person on Elm Street. Reporting party believes a male in dark clothes was casing his house, then other houses.
5:01 p.m. Family disturbance on Garden Circle. Reporting party called to say her sister is trying to bear her up and has “brass knuckles.”
5:52 p.m. Petty theft report on Portofino Way. Reporting party called in to report her catalytic converter was stolen sometime last night after 11:15 p.m. off of her Honda Accord.
SUNDAY, OCT. 31
10:08 a.m. Hit and run misdemeanor on North Cloverdale Boulevard.
12:46 p.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller reports unwanted guest.
1:21 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on Lake Street. Caller requests to speak with officer regarding verbal with neighbor over leaves.
3:56 p.m. Assist out on Pine Mountain Road. Caller reports boyfriend broke out her window in her vehicle while she was on Pine Mountain Road.
4:02 p.m. Warrant arrest on broad Street. Citation to appear.
7:26 p.m. Juvenile problem on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party reports group of teens throwing eggs and trick or treaters.
8:25 p.m. Petty theft on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports seat, battery and plate taken off of motorcycle.
8:45 p.m. Mischief on Gamay Drive. Reporting party reports juveniles threw something at his house.
9:24 p.m. Juvenile problem on North Foothill Boulevard and Josephine Drive. Reporting party reports two trick or treaters just left her residence and she believes they may have been under the influence of something.
9:25 p.m. Juvenile problem on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports group of juveniles throwing bottles into the roadway.
