MONDAY, SEPT. 13
6:40 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a female asking patrons for money in the drive-thru. Reporting party asked her to leave, female made a threat toward reporting party and then walked away.
8:18 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at City Park. Caller reports wanted person out of Mendocino County is in the area of City Park. Officers are unable to locate.
10:16 a.m. Suspicious person at City Plaza. Reporting party reports while he was doing community hours for public works, a male in his 40s tried to start a fight with him, acting aggressive and kicking leaves.
5:58 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Healdsburg Avenue. Female juvenile reports being harassed and followed by a male subject.
9:24 p.m. Family disturbance on South Cloverdale Boulevard.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 14
8:23 a.m.m Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports female chasing vehicles and running up to them in the parking lot near business.
9:34 a.m. Reporting party reports her son’s bike was stolen from school.
4:17 p.m. Neighborhood dispute reported to police department. Caller wants to file a report on verbal harassment by neighbors.
4:19 p.m. Suspicious person on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Officer reports subject engaging in H&S activity. Officer reports negative, had them dump out alcohol. Moved along.
6:09 p.m. Petty theft at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Citizen at lobby door reports theft of bicycle from this location.
8:13 p.m. Disturbance at business on Treadway Drive. Caller reports male has luggage packed in their store cart and is threatening customers, acting crazy and aggressive. Subject left the property prior to arrival and on contact agreed not to return.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15
10:05 a.m. Warrant arrest on Citrus Fair Drive and South Cloverdale Boulevard. Citation to appear.
2:51 p.m. Juvenile problem on Mount Diablo Way and South Foothill Boulevard. Red motorcycle, driver appears to be about 12. Unable to locate.
5:01 p.m. Disturbance on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports verbal disturbance between male and female. Officers responded and contacted subject, denied verbal.
5:35 p.m. Suspicious person at business on Treadway Drive. Clerk reports male customer wearing blue jeans, sweatshirt and backpack challenged a customer to a fight and wants to meet them outside. Officers responded, subject gone prior to arrival.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 16
1:26 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Kings Circle. Caller reports has had repeated unwelcome contacts.
3:57 p.m. Trespass at business on Treadway Drive. Caller reports subject who has been told to stay away from the store is inside the store. Subject was instructed not to return or is subject to arrest.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 17
8:13 a.m. Rape reported to Cloverdale Police Department. Reporting party wants to report a rape that happened when she was 10 and again at 17.
11:03 a.m. Juvenile problem on North Foothill Boulevard and Josephine Drive. Two juveniles riding on a mini motorized motorcycle on the street — one 4 years old and one 6 years old. Officers unable to locate.
1:26 p.m. Assist Highway Patrol on northbound Highway 101 and Asti. Caller reports a silver Tacoma is weaving and getting off at Citrus Fair exit.
2:43 p.m. Domestic related incident at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Fone on arrival.
6:32 p.m. Suspicious person on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports subject looking into cars and went into yard of a blue house. Unable to locate.
9:24 p.m. No injury accident on South Cloverdale Boulevard.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 18
11:21 a.m. Suspicious vehicle on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Black vehicle with broken windshield, dog inside, no one else present. Officer reports dog isn’t in distress, advised about private party tows, will check back on dog and contact animal control if still present in a few hours.
4:39 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff. Reporting party reports seeing a man with rifle on his back, dog, pickup truck and binoculars looking into hills around Yorty Creek.
4:58 p.m. Vandalism on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports male in his 40s trying to break into coin machine at the car wash. Officer reports contacted, cleaning up, no new damage to machine.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 19
12:37 p.m. Disturbance at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports verbal with post office employee.
6:57 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on Asti Post Office Road. Caller reports male subject passed on in his vehicle. Transferred to SCSO.
9:06 p.m. Petty theft report on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Male subject took a bag of items and left. Unable to locate.
9:36 p.m. Family disturbance on North Main Street. Caller reports a verbal altercation between his cousin and him. Reports his cousin chased him into the house, but did not enter the house, and has since left. His cousin threatened him. Cousin is not currently on scene.
