The Cloverdale Police Department is looking for an armed robbery suspect who brandished a firearm and demanded money from a business on the 600 block of N. Cloverdale Boulevard. According to a Nixle alert from the department, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at 9:10 p.m. on Dec. 6.
"Upon arrival, officers contacted the store employee who told them that a male subject entered the convenience store, brandished a firearm, and in a calm, clear voice, demanded money," reads the Nixle."The employee told the officers he provided the suspect with an unknown amount of money and the suspect left the store running northbound on N. Cloverdale Blvd."
According to the police department, the suspect has a visible mole under his left eye, is 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds with light brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a black-colored hoodie sweatshirt with a tan 49ers logo on the front, tan pants and a black and blaze orange bandana covering his face. The firearm is described as a brown pistol with a black slide and a mounted flashlight.
A witness told police officers that the suspect for into a white four-door sedan as he was leaving the scene.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cloverdale Police Department at 707-894-2150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.