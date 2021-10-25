According to Cloverdale Mayor Marta Cruz, the Cloverdale City Park will be closed for the next two days, reopening on Wednesday, due to the weekend’s heavy rain.
Cruz said that after consulting with the city’s tree experts, the city was advised to close the park due to the park’s oak trees becoming saturated with water. City staff will be assessing the trees in the coming days to ensure that the area is safe.
