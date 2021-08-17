The Cloverdale Unified School District Board of Trustees is holding its regular meeting this Wednesday, Aug. 18. The meeting is being held in person at the Cloverdale High School Makerspace and will begin at 6 p.m., pending the completion of closed session.
The board will be receiving reports on both its Measure H construction projects and on its 2021-22 school reopening plan, including masking requirements.
Additionally, the board is scheduled to consider and possibly approve the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) study for its property on the south end of Cloverdale, discuss and possibly approve a consolidated application for categorical funding, consider a resolution setting classroom capacity limits and approve a director of curriculum, instruction and accountability. It will also be discussing and possibly approving two items related to independent study, one of which involves entering into a Memorandum of Understanding with Petaluma City Schools.
South Highway 101 Property
At their Wednesday meeting, the board of trustees is slated to discuss and adopt the CEQA study, proposed negative declaration and mitigation monitoring and reporting program for its undeveloped property located at the south end of Cloverdale.
“The adoption of the mitigated negative declaration and mitigated monitoring and reporting program will provide sufficient documentation to allow for site work, if warranted, concurrent with the grading operation of the adjacent Baumgardner Ranch project,” the board agenda reads.
The environmental studies for the project can be found on the district’s website here.
According to the notice of intent for the mitigated negative declaration, the district is proposing to “construct athletic fields on a portion of a vacant property at the south end of the City of Cloverdale, consisting of a baseball/soccer field and a softball/soccer field in the northeastern portion of the property, a dog park in the northwestern portion of the property, and a parking lot, concession stand and restrooms in the southeastern portion of the property. The fields would support existing district athletic programs and allow community use outside of school program hours.”
The project would develop about 9 acres of the 31-acre property, located west of South Cloverdale Boulevard between two unpaved roads.
Capping Classroom Capacity
In an effort to help the district approve or deny interdistrict transfers, the school board will be discussing and possibly approving a resolution that establishes capacities for classrooms that in turn allows the district to deny incoming interdistrict transfers due to lack of capacity.
According to the board agenda, “While cost exceeding the income brought in by a student has been found by the Office of Civil Rights (“OCR”) to not be a legitimate basis for denying an interdistrict permit if this disproportionately impacts a protected class, such as students with disabilities, a lack of space for the student has been accepted by OCR as non-discriminatory and permissible reason for a denial.”
Per the resolution, Advanced Placement classes are deemed full for interdistrict transfers when the class has reached 15, classes at the relevant grade level are deemed full for interdistrict transfers when the class reaches 90% of total capacity and when the district reaches 90% of total capacity it too is deemed full for interdistrict transfers.
Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability
While the board gave the OK to move forward with hiring someone for a director of curriculum and instructional technologies position in July, the board is being asked to OK a new job description and change the name of the position to director of curriculum, instruction and accountability.
Per the board agenda, duties now include funding-related responsibilities related to COVID-19, as well as reflect “current testing programs and district initiatives.”
Independent Study
Lastly, the board will be discussing two items related to independent study for the upcoming year. The first involves revising a board policy to cover requirements that are part of Assembly Bill 130, which requires districts to provide the option of independent study for the 2021-22 year. According to the board agenda, AB 130 outlines detailed requirements for K-12 instruction “with requirements for synchronous instruction provided by a teacher of record with appropriate credentials, as well as live interaction to maintain home-school connectedness. In addition, students must have access to a broad course of study consistent with what would be offered in person, including Advanced Placement classes, A-G courses, PE, and other comprehensive school offerings.”
Since Cloverdale is a smaller district, it’s proposing to collaborate with Petaluma City Schools, which will accept K-8 students from Cloverdale for independent study. The district is planning on providing its own program for high school students who use independent study. However, in order for the district to work with Petaluma City Schools, the board is being asked to adopt a Memorandum of Understanding with the district.
