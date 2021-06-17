Board will also consider addendums to the lease leaseback agreements for Measure H construction projects, and CA Dashboard information
After just having a meeting on June 16, the Cloverdale Unified School District (CUSD) Board of Trustees is returning to Zoom on Friday, June 18 to handle some construction-related items, as well as to consider final approval of both the 2021-22 budget and Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP). Additionally, the board will be considering the approval of the local indicators for the CA Dashboard, which tracks how students in the district are performing in a handful of areas. The meeting is scheduled to begin open session at 5 p.m. Information about how to attend can be found on the agenda.
First on its agenda, the board will be receiving a regular update on Measure H and its related construction projects — including a new two-story building at Jefferson Elementary and a new multipurpose room at Washington School.
The bulk of the items on the Friday agenda involve addendums to the district’s agreements with various companies for work being done in the district as part of Measure H construction. The addendums up for consideration including adding audiovisual information and school painting to the scope of work for Wright Contracting, extending the base rent for the Jefferson lease leaseback agreement as a result of a delayed encroachment permit, as well as addendums to the agreements for project inspection and consulting.
The board will also be considering the proposed budget for the 2021-22 school year and the district’s LCAP, both of which were discussed for public hearing during the district’s meeting on June 16. For its budget, the district is able to meet both the state mandates 3% budget reserve, as well as the board-approved 5% reserve in the 2021-22 year, as well as the two subsequent years.
