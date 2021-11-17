The Cloverdale Unified School District (CUSD) Board of Trustees is holding a regular meeting Wednesday night, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. the board is slated to receive a presentation about Cloverdale High School’s Career Technical Education and Future Farmers of America (FFA) programs, receive an update on the district’s Measure H projects, consider and possibly approve the district’s school plans for student achievement and hold a public hearing for the educator effectiveness block grant. The meeting is being held in person, and the full agenda can be found here.
Agriculture at CHS
As part of a new effort to highlight student achievement and program development each month, the school board will be receiving a presentation from Cloverdale High School principal Rani Goyal and district teacher Angelica Fernandes, who’s spearheading the high school’s agriculture and farm to table Career Technical Education program. Goyal and Fernandes will talk about plans for the program and what it’s done so far.
Measure H
As part of its work with the Measure H school bond, the district will consider approving an addendum to its contract with Geocon Consultants, Inc. for soil testing, surveying and inspections for Measure H projects. The addendum outlines an additional $278,153.
Additionally, the board will be receiving an update on Measure H projects, the most exciting of which may be that the opening of both the new classroom facility at Jefferson and the new gym at Washington are on the horizon. According to the board’s agenda packet, both are scheduled to open up on Jan. 3, 2022.
Plans for Student Achievement
Kate Westrich, the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and accountability will be presenting the district’s three school plans for student achievement (SPSA).
“The SPSA is a primary accountability document that schools complete and make available to stakeholders each year, using it alongside the LCAP to evaluate progress toward goals. The School Plan for Student Achievement (SPSA) is a comprehensive document providing details about the school's planned actions and expenditures to support student outcomes and overall performance, and how these actions connect to the District's Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP), which lays out goals for the entire district,” reads the board agenda.
Public Hearing: Educator Effectiveness Funds
Lastly, the board is holding a public hearing for the expenditure plan for the district’s Educator Effectiveness Funds (EFF). EFF provides one-time funding to school districts to provide professional learning opportunities for teachers, administrators, paraprofessionals and classified staff.
School districts are required to adopt a plan for how it intends to spend the funds by Dec. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.