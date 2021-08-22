The Cloverdale Senior Center announced Aug. 22 that it’s closing for a week, effective Aug. 23 and continuing through Aug. 30. The center will reopen on Aug. 31.
“Out of an abundance of caution, due to the rising cases of the COVID variant and the other external factors, the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center will be closed Monday, Aug. 22 through Monday, Aug. 30. Re-Opening on Tuesday, Aug. 31. All in-person activities and lunch program are canceled. We appreciate your continued support of our Senior Center!”
Those with urgent matters are asked to call the center at 707-894-4826
SoCoNews reached out to see if the closure includes parking lot programs, like the center’s weekly COVID testing. Check back for updates.
