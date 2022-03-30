La Familia Sana is hosting an event to commemorate the work done by Cesar Chavez and his effort in helping the farmworker community. The celebration will be held on the east side parking lot of Dahlia and Sage Market in Cloverdale on Friday, April 1, from 4 to 7 p.m.
La Familia Sana outreach advocate Neidi Calvillo said there will be a large variety of resource tables from organizations such as Catholic Charities, On the Margins, Legal Aid, Proyecto Cura, Nuestra Comunidad and many more.
“We will also have a handful of food and art vendors. We will have Corazón Healdsburg’s Ballet Folklorico performing at 6:15 and a DJ for entertainment, and some guest speakers,” Calvillo said.
Brand new toys for children will be given out for free, including three bicycles on a first come, first serve basis.
“This year the event was handed off to us by Councilmember Marta Cruz. I had the idea of making farmworker kits. I think it is an excellent idea because Cesar Chavez advocated for and helped farmworkers, so giving these kits to our farmworker families is genuinely a symbol of his belief,” Calvillo said.
Everything in the kits was donated by community members in Cloverdale and in the Bay Area. Direct Action for Farmworkers was part of a drive where they obtained a large number of donations.
“We appreciate their work and effort in helping us put together these kits. The kits will contain various items to help our farm workers prepare for the coming summer and fire season. The kits will have work gloves, gift cards, Pedialyte, socks, pens, masks, hand sanitizer, bandanas, and several other items,” she said.
La Familia Sana will have a volunteer day on Wednesday, March 30 from 3 to 5 p.m. People interested in helping make the kits can email ncalvillo@lafamiliasana.org or call 707-669-0289.
