The Cloverdale City Council’s first meeting back at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center will be a small one, with a presentation about the Cloverdale Fire Protection District’s wildfire protection plan and two regular business items, one designating a voting delegate and the other considering the cancellation of the council’s Aug. 25 and Sept. 22 meetings. The meeting will be held both at the arts center on North Cloverdale Boulevard and over Zoom. It begins at 6 p.m. For the full agenda, go here.
Additionally, the council is slated to issue a proclamation recognizing Aug. 3 as National Night Out.
Wildfire Protection Plan
Sonoma Technology and Wildfire Services are making a presentation to the council about the Cloverdale Fire Protection District’s Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP). CWPPs document current fire conditions while giving community stakeholders the opportunity to outline concerns and priorities for wildfire hazard and risk mitigation. Oftentimes, wildfire protection plans are also required to receive federal grants for hazard mitigation projects.
“CWPPs are developed to ‘reduce wildfire risk to communities, municipal water supplies, and other at-risk land through a collaborative process of planning, prioritizing and implementing hazardous fuels reduction projects,’” reads the council agenda item. “The CWPP planning process offers residents the opportunity to actively participate in reducing the wildfire threat to their communities and develop a plan where government agencies like the City of Cloverdale are partners in the process.”
According to the council agenda item, Geoff Peters, program manager for Northern Sonoma County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), helped lead the CWPP committee with a portion of funding from the county.
The timeline of the CWPP creation process outlines July to September as the period to solicit input and feedback from stakeholders and perform hazard assessments, October to December as the period to perform parcel-level hazard assessment and prepare a draft CWPP and January to February as when the final document will be delivered.
At Wednesday’s council meeting, the presentation will discuss the scope of the project and the overall plan for engaging with the public, including creating a stakeholder group of people representing the fire district, landowners, public representatives and local decision makers and holding community workshops and CWPP review meetings.
As part of its regular agenda, the council will be designating a voting delegate and an alternative voting delegate for the 2021 League of California Cities’ annual conference.
The council will also consider canceling its city council meetings scheduled for Aug. 25 and Sept. 22. According to the council agenda, it’s recommended that the council cancel its Aug. 25 meeting due to an absence of business items and that the council cancel its Sept. 22 meeting because three of the council’s five members will be at the Cal Cities 221 Annual Conference and Expo.
