For the first time in nearly a year and a half, the Cloverdale Unified School District (CUSD) Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet in person at the Cloverdale High School Maker Space on Wednesday, July 21. The meeting is slated to begin at 6 p.m., following the completion of the board’s closed session. The full meeting agenda packet can be viewed here.
The Maker Space will have seats spaced apart for COVID-safety purposes, and those attending the meeting are required to wear masks.
During the meeting, the board will receive updates on its Measure H funding and projects, the 2021-22 school reopening plan, as well as an update on summer school.
As part of its discussion item agenda, the board will be considering and possibly approving addendums to both its lease leaseback agreement with Wright Contracting, LLC and its agreement with Paul Lucido Construction Service for a project inspection.
The agreement addendum with Wright Contracting asks to include scopes of work relating to playground area updates for both Washington School and Jefferson Elementary, as well as additional casework and electrical requirements for the new Jefferson classroom building to the district’s agreement. The addendum with Paul Lucido Construction Services asks the board to approve funds for seven additional months of project inspection services, specifically for the district’s Washington gymnasium and Jefferson classroom projects.
The board is also considering approving compensating Superintendent Betha MacClain for 10 additional days of work during the 2020-21 school year, since she “worked significantly more than 225 days.” Her employment agreement spells out 225 days as the number of days associated with her contract.
Per the board agenda, “This agreement is for one-time compensation only due to the unprecedented nature of the 2020-21 school year and does not alter the original terms of the June 17, 2020 agreement. This agreement does not set a precedent for future compensation, nor does it obligate the superintendent to work more than 225 workdays in the future.”
Additionally, the board is set to vote on the $158,499 purchase and installation of 29 interactive display monitors. The monitors will be installed in 29 of CHS’ classrooms, replacing “short throw projectors.”
