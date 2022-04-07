Entry forms to exhibit at this year's Cloverdale Citrus Fair are due by Friday, and there's still time to enter the parade, diaper derby, talent show, and the Lily Lemon/Oran Orange contests, according to the fair. After being postponed from its regular weekend, this year's Cloverdale Citrus Fair is April 21-24.
While the deadline for the big citrus exhibits that typically grace the main pavilion has passed, those looking to submit still pieces (arts, crafts and food), floral exhibits and animal entries can do so through Friday, April 8.
While the dates in the exhibit book are no longer accurate, details about difference exhibit classes and categories can be found in the fair's exhibit book.
Drop off for all items is Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the fairgrounds' Warner Hall. Drop off for plants, fruit and perishable food is Thursday, April 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Additionally, an announcement sent out on April 6 from the fair states that there's still time to enter into the Citrus Fair parade as well as contests like the Diaper Derby and Lily Lemon/Oran Orange. Details about each individual event can be found here.
