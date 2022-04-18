The Cloverdale Citrus Fair’s annual diaper derby was back at it again this weekend, as some of Cloverdale’s youngest community members raced to the finishing line on Saturday, April 16. The one requirement for the derby is that participating babies be unable to walk — they can only crawl.
Each participant received a ribbon, a package of diapers and two fair admission tickets.
Bennett Gastineau won first place in the derby, Abigail Mittelstadt came in second place and Selena Valencia took home third place.
The Cloverdale Citrus Fair opens this week, on April 21 and runs until April 24. More information about the fair can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.