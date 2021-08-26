A fire began on the west side of Highway 101 on the Sonoma County and Mendocino county line Thursday night, Aug. 26. At 11:33 p.m., roughly two hours after the fire was initially reported, it was declared contained, with two engines staying on the scene to monitor the situation.
At around 9:45 p.m. the Cloverdale Fire Protection District responded to a call of a fire with a quick rate of spread. Shortly after, fire crews reported that the fire was instead at a moderate to slow rate of spread. Around 10:08 p.m., crews reported that the fire was at three acres with the potential for 10 acres, with no immediate exposures.
At 10:40 p.m., crews reported that the fire was at 3-5 acres with responders making good progress on both flanks of the fire. Crews said that Highway 101 would be closed down "for the foreseeable future."
After the fire was declared contained around 11:30 p.m., all but two engines were released from the area.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.