Organizations in Cloverdale have been able to secure funding for different projects which will benefit the community.
In March, the Healthcare Foundation secured support from North Sonoma County Healthcare District to assemble local community-based organizations for a two-year, community-design process that will lead to a future Community Wellness Center (CWC) in Cloverdale.
According to a press release by the Healthcare Foundation, the project is geared to supporting the social and cultural life and expressed needs of the entire Cloverdale community, with special attention to enhancing the voices of the Latinx community. The idea is to use the perspectives of neighborhood residents to lead forces in the design and implementation of the wellness center, beginning with the development and planning process.
The press release said the initiative will consist of an in-depth engagement and collaboration with Cloverdale residents to conceptualize and design a wellness center that serves their needs, and involves participation of the local community, from farmworkers to city officials.
The Healthcare Foundation partnered with Nuestra Comunidad and La Familia Sana, to host and perform outreach to local community members, and provide stipends for childcare to encourage working people to participate.
This design/visioning process will also coordinate with and enhance Alexander Valley Healthcare’s plans to construct a new health facility in Cloverdale. The Healthcare Foundation has contracted with On the Margins, a local health consultancy and advocacy group to facilitate this two-year design process.
Besides this new partnership, La Familia Sana has received funding from Community Foundation Sonoma County to support its “Quitapena Fondos” program.
The basic human needs grant allowed the nonprofit organization to receive 27,000 to fund the program which works to provide an emergency safety net to families in need. People who are in dire need of emergency funds can call or contact La Familia Sana and provide documentation.
