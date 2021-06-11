Seniors from Cloverdale High School and Johanna Echols-Hansen Continuation High School walked across the Cloverdale stage on Friday, June 11, leaving the Cloverdale district behind them as they head into the next step in their lives.
The commencement ceremony had a smaller audience than usual, as each student was only allowed three guest tickets. The guest cap didn't stop some families, though, as people lined the backyard fences that back up to the high school's John Allen Memorial Field and waited just outside the gates of the football field to cheer on graduates.
