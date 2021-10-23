Website features look deeper into current and past sculptures, with a spooky twist on Oct. 29
The pandemic has affected every individual, businesses and organizations worldwide, including the Cloverdale Sculpture Trail. The installation went from April 2020 to July and then extended to April 2022. Without a reception and the excitement of new sculpture being installed in 2021, it was decided to add new features at the website, which are fun yet relate to the trail.
We created a section “Artists Thru the Years” presenting the body of work of sculptors who have exhibited numerous times, or frequent flyers. We have showcased David Mudgett, Bryan Tedrick, Joe Bologna, Stan Huncilman, Peter and Robyn Crompton. These can be found here.
Trail quizzes based on current and past exhibits; how well do you know the trail? Play “Sculpture Trail Jeopardy” with the categories Current Sculptors, Sculptures, Past Sculptors and Cloverdale is now ready for viewers to test their knowledge of the categories. How to play as an individual or with teams is outlined. All of the games can be found on the Cloverdale Sculpture Trail games page.
On Oct. 29, a Halloween “Sculpture Trick or Treat or a Ghost Story” will be available at the website. Sculptures over the years and local ghost stores might appear, including Cloverdale Cemetery stories and the saga of the Cloverdale Ghost Train. Viewers can try their luck more than once as the Tricks, Treats and Ghost Stores are randomly displayed.
Have fun at the Cloverdale Sculpture Trail website – www.cloverdalesculpturetrail.org
