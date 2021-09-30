The county of Sonoma in collaboration with the city of Cloverdale is hosting a community discussion tonight, taking place between 4th District Supervisor James Gore and Cloverdale Mayor Marta Cruz. The conversation will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and will be held over Zoom. To register, go here.
According to the city’s website, topics for discussion will include:
wildfire prevention and emergency preparedness
drought conditions and water conservation
COVID-19 and healthcare services
efforts to tackle homelessness
updates on local venues: park, pool, and veterans building
Participating community members can submit questions for the discussion.
You can reach Mayor Cruz at mcruz@ci.cloverdale.ca.us and Supervisor Gore at District4@sonoma-county.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.