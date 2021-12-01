Cloverdale’s annual winter festival and tree lighting is returning to town this Friday, Dec. 3 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. The festival will include live music, food and more — plus a special appearance by Santa, who will be arriving on a fire truck.
The festival is taking place downtown, with Cloverdale Boulevard closed off between First and Third streets. On either end of the closed off boulevard, there will be live music. Nine big tents will be set up along the boulevard filled with people selling handmade and homemade goods — jams, jewelry and everything in between.
Leading up to the tree lighting there will be cookie decorating in the Plaza starting at 4:30 p.m., with Santa set to arrive at 5:30 p.m. At 8 p.m., there will be a special viewing of “It’s a Wonderful Life” at The Clover Theater. Nuestra Comunidad is setting up a Fiesta Navideña in the vacant lot across from the Plaza, which will likely have tents of food, piñatas and more, according to the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce, who organizes the winter festival.
The Cloverdale History Center and Museum will also be open and holding their own holiday festivities.
“It’s traditional, it’s new, it’s magical — it’s for the whole community,” said Neena Hanchett, director of the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce.
During the event, as is tradition, the Cloverdale Lions Club will be providing hot chocolate, hot cider and donuts in the Plaza.
Hanchett said that businesses along First Street are also all participating in their own ways — Encore Dance Theatre is partnering with Yvette Wendt Photography to bring in the Sugar Plum Fairy, Snow Queen and a Prima Toy Soldier to meet and take photos with kids; the first 50 people to go to Erin Mavis will receive a gift card; and so on. Encore will also have a table where kids can make a ballerina to take home.
Last year, the city couldn’t have its traditional festivities — in place of the festival and lighting, Santa rode on a sleigh through town as part of a winter parade, there was a holiday house decorating contest and there was a local business hop to encourage people to shop local.
The return of the tree lighting and festival this year marks another step in a return to the small town events that make Cloverdale what it is.
“It means community. It means a touch of normalcy,” Hanchett said. “It’s an opportunity to be outside, together, heralding in the holidays.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.