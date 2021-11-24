Nonprofit looking for more support as holiday season approaches
La Familia Sana, a nonprofit committed to help underserved communities in Cloverdale, partnered with Toys for Tots to provide presents to 400 children in the Cloverdale area. In the first 72 hours it was available, all 400 sign-up forms were filled out to get toys to local kids.
Families were able to fill out a Google form which stated what the gender, age and name of the child was. However, the organization is still seeking donations in hopes to reach more children.
“We are shocked that the Google Form got full in just three days. In only 72 hours, over 400 children were signed up for the toy run organized by La Familia Sana and Toys for Tots. Even though this toy run is officially closed, it does not close the need in Cloverdale,” Neidi Calvillo, outreach advocate for La Familia Sana said.
“We intended to bring a magical Christmas to the children in Cloverdale by providing them with toys. However, as the holiday season approaches, we see more families who need to buy clothes for their children, food and groceries and pay for their backed-up electricity or rent. We would greatly appreciate any help we can receive,” Calvillo said.
Toys will be available for pickup on Dec. 19 at La Familia Sana’s posada navideña from noon to 4 p.m. People who would like to donate can drop off gift cards addressed to La Familia Sana at the Cloverdale Multipurpose Senior Center. People can also contact Neidi Calvillo at 707-484-8480 to arrange a pick-up. Lastly, people can help by donating to La Familia Sana’s PayPal located on lafamiliasana.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.