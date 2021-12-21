With less than a month to plan, La Familia Sana executed its first Posada Navideña on Sunday. Originally meant to be from noon to 4 p.m. the Posada ended later because of the number of people who turned out. Community members enjoyed live banda, Aztec dancing, food vendors and Latinx-owned businesses to shop from, as well as COVID-19 vaccines from Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa.
Neidi Calvillo, outreach advocate from La Familia Sana, said even though the plans began three weeks before, the organization received their permit to use the Cloverdale Plaza on Thursday.
Calvillo said she wanted a live banda because she knew it would have the community dancing.
“I've never ever seen a banda at the Plaza here in town. Knowing the community, I know that they like going to bailes. So I knew that a banda would bring everyone because everyone would want to come to dance,” Calvillo said.
When it came to having Latinx-owned businesses present, Calvillo also saw it as a must. One of the vendors was Eutilia’s Tamales who is a Cloverdale local.
“I like to support her because she doesn't have an established business. It's just her and her kitchen. I just want to support people like that because they help the organization as well by just being present,” she said.
Juan and Olivia Cruz stood in line to get their booster shot. They also brought their daughters to get their first COVID-19 vaccine. The couple said it was their first time attending an event from La Familia Sana.
“I believe it helps a lot with all of the good benefits they provide for us,” Juan said.
Olivia heard about the event through social media. She said she thought it would be convenient to get their booster shot and get their daughters vaccinated while also enjoying the Posada.
“I think it's awesome that in one event you could get so much,” she said.
Dr. Robert Martinez said this was one of the larger pop-up clinics done with Kaiser.
“It is extremely important given that our community here is one of the most affected by COVID. Bringing the vaccines here means we are keeping the community healthier,” Martinez said.
Public Affairs Director for Kaiser, Alena Wall, said she could feel the sense of community at the event.
“All of the families from children to elders, the dancing, community based organizations. It feels very positive here,” Wall said. “We have people here getting their flu shots and asking for their second vaccine, it is a great turnout.”
Local nonprofit Nuestra Comunidad was in attendance with a booth providing information. Nuestra Comunidad focuses on disaster preparedness as well as providing fitness classes for adults and children.
“We are doing a lot of efforts around bringing resources into the community and just bringing information out, we are happy to be here,” said Gris Alonso-Soto, who was at the event tabling for Nuestra Comunidad.
Alonso-Soto spoke to attendants about a new nutrition program coming in January. The organization also did a diaper distribution at the Posada which they continuously do.
“We definitely wanted to have them there to show that we support them and they support us. It's really good that we have two Latinx organizations here in Cloverdale that help and support each other,” she said.
Overall, Calvillo added the Posada exceeded expectations and had a good turnout for its first year.
“It was just really amazing to see everyone there and it wasn't just you know, the Latino community here. There were a variety of people that were there. We had like three or four vendors that completely sold out of what they were selling. People kept telling us like, ‘Hey, I really love this event. I want you guys to do one again,’” Calvillo said.
People asked if an event would be done for Dia De Los Reyes Magos which is celebrated on Jan 6.
“We're like, ‘Girl, that is in two weeks, we cannot pull that off.’ But I just really want to thank everyone that came to the event and supported us, you know, because it is our first annual Posada and we really hope to have an even bigger outcome next year,” she said.
