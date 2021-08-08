North county law enforcement agencies collaborated in the apprehension of a suspect threatening his girlfriend and leading them on a car chase on Aug. 4. The suspect, identified as Christian Andersen, 38, from Cloverdale, is being held on $250,000 bond.
According to a statement from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), on Aug. 4 at approximately 8:16 p.m., the Sheriff's Dispatch Center received a 9-1-1 call from the female victim asking for help after Andersen threatened to kill her. Dispatch could hear Andersen telling the victim he would not go out without a "bang." Andersen was driving her around in the area of Geyserville Avenue and Canyon Road in a silver SUV.
An SCSO deputy spotted the SUV in downtown Geyserville as it turned onto Highway 128. The deputy followed the SUV and turned on his emergency red and blue lights. Andersen sped away from the deputy in an attempt to get away, with speeds ranging from 40 to 90 miles per hour.
Andersen stopped the SUV at the intersection of Highway 128 and Alexander Valley Road. The victim got out of the SUV and ran toward the deputy who was conducting a high-risk felony car stop.
Deputies tried talking with Andersen to get him to surrender peacefully. Deputies used patrol cars to box in Andersen's SUV to prevent him from driving away. Andersen began ramming his SUV into the deputies’ patrol cars in an attempt to drive off. At that time, a deputy deployed a ”less-lethal round” and broke out the rear driver side window of Andersen's SUV.
Deputies continued de-escalating techniques during the incident by talking with Andersen to get out of the SUV. Andersen told the deputies that they would have to shoot him. Andersen continued ramming the patrol cars and was subsequently hit with another less-lethal round.
Finally, Windsor Police Department's canine "Duke" was deployed and bit Andersen inside the SUV. Andersen was taken into custody by the deputies. According to the SCSO, Andersen told the deputies that they should have killed him and that now he would kill them. Andersen was transported to a local hospital, where he was medically cleared.
Andersen was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for the following felonies: false imprisonment, death threats, felony evading, resisting arrest, assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery. Anderson is being held on $250,000 bail.
