A boil water notice was issued for parts of the city of Cloverdale at 4 p.m. on Oct. 31, due to a water main break. Residents in the following areas are being advised to use either boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes.
According to a Nixle alert from the city, the following areas are impacted:
- Vista View Drive (Address Range: 201-263)
- King Ridge Heights (Address Range: 15-25
- E 3rd Street (Address: 500)
- Clovercrest Drive (Address Range: 60,115-490
- Block Drive (Address Range: 25-105)
- Oak Lane (Address Range: 10-190)
- Imperial Drive (Address Range: 302-405)
- Middlestadt Ln (Address Range: 49-60)
- N. Cloverdale Blvd (Address Range: 890-894)
- Old Redwood Hwy. (Address: 31195)
In the statement, the city said it anticipates resolving the issue within three days.
