On Tuesday evening, the Cloverdale Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing to discuss the Alexander Valley Wellness Center design review, conditional use permit and development agreement for Cloverdale’s proposed health care center. The facility is slated to be located on the corner of Cloverdale Boulevard and Citrus Fair Drive, in the currently vacant Thyme Square property. The planning commission meeting is being held both in person and over Zoom at 6:30 p.m. The full agenda can be found here.
The details
The wellness center is proposed as being a 47,639 square foot, three-story all-inclusive community wellness center on the 2.8-acre project site. Per the commission agenda report, the center would serve as a primary care clinic, while also providing services such as pediatric care, dental health, behavioral health, urgent care, alternative health, a teen clinic and outreach and education services such as wellness and cooking classes. The wellness center would provide outpatient services and would not provide overnight care.
According to the proposal, the construction of the facility would be completed in two different phases — the first phase would include the wellness center, site improvements including off-street parking, curbs, gutters and sidewalks as well as the extension of S. Washington Street; and the second phase would include continued extension of S. Washington Street and more curbs, gutters and sidewalks to Citrus Fair Drive.
Parking for the project is proposed to include 168 off-street parking spaces, including 15 ADA-compliant spaces. An additional 12 street parking spaces are also included in the proposed extension of S. Washington Street.
According to the commission report, the project also includes the following amenities:
● Two small outdoor open space areas or parklets
● A meditation garden with seating
● A therapy garden with a shade trellis and seating
● A visitor garden
Wellness Center use
Once created, Alexander Valley Wellness Center would employ around 100 on-site staff members and be able to serve approximately 200 patients per day, according to the commission report. The facility would be open between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The center would include a community room that would be available for special events in the evenings and on weekends.
For the first five years following the center’s opening, parts of its first floor would be available for lease by outside lab services, pharmacy tenants and health care producers to “increase its range of available services.”
Full site conditions and development details can be found here.
Following commission review of the project, it will be sent to the Cloverdale City Council for potential approval and adoption of the initial study and mitigated negative declaration and design review, conditional use permit and development agreement.
